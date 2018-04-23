JR Smith Sinks A Buzzer Beater From Way Past Half Court

Ah, JR Smith. The Cleveland Cavaliers wing is known for a lot of things, including but not limited to:
- Sliding into the DMs
- Being a fashion icon
- Having a cute family
- Untying opponents' shoelaces
- Running off the court mid game to hug a friend (who is an opponent)
- Being shirtless
But, if you can believe it, Smith is also one of the best 3-point shooters the NBA has ever seen. Weird, right?
Anyway, here's JR making it splash from an incredible 65 freaking feet right at the buzzer:
[Via Reddit]
JR Smith and the Cleveland Cavaliers ended up besting the Indiana Pacers 104 to 100. A four-point margin of victory means this particular shot didn't win the game for Cleveland... but it certainly helped.