GIVING 'EM THE PIPE

JR Smith Sinks A Buzzer Beater From Way Past Half Court

Ah, JR Smith. The Cleveland Cavaliers wing is known for a lot of things, including but not limited to:

But, if you can believe it, Smith is also one of the best 3-point shooters the NBA has ever seen. Weird, right?

Anyway, here's JR making it splash from an incredible 65 freaking feet right at the buzzer:

 

[Via Reddit]


JR Smith and the Cleveland Cavaliers ended up besting the Indiana Pacers 104 to 100. A four-point margin of victory means this particular shot didn't win the game for Cleveland... but it certainly helped.

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
WITH WOOT! ǀ SPONSORED

What Is A 'Bag Of Crap' And Why Do I Want One?

8 diggs
Here’s the pitch: Woot! takes a random collection of stuff, shoves it into a box and sells it to you. There could be a random gadget, there could be a single shoe. The only given is that there’s only one way to find out.
NSFW LANGUAGE, UNDERSTANDABLY

0 diggs
What do you do when your friend buys a BMW Z4? Take a video of your first ride, of course. And what do you do when your friend immediately crashes less than 24 hours after buying the car? Keep that video rolling, of course.