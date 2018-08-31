Now That It's A Meme, The Creators Behind The 'Johny Johny Yes Papa' Video Are Firing Off Tons Of DMCA Takedowns

If you haven't already encountered one of the numerous "Johny Johny​ Yes Papa"/"Eating Sugar, Telling Lies" meme explainers that went live this week (here's Select All's and also Vox's particularly detailed one), then let me keep it short: people are riffing on uncanny YouTube videos targeted to children produced by a channel called Billion Surprise Toys. Billion Surprise Toys doesn't specialize in bootleg Peppa Pig videos or Spider-Man/Elsa-from-"Frozen" pseudo-snuff films — they just do cheaply produced, 3D-animated nursery rhyme videos.

Some of them are weirder than others, like the "telling lies" videos (yes, plural) or the bluntly-named "Obey Song for Children," but I can't embed any of them here for your viewing pleasure — or whatever the opposite is — because Billion Surprise Toys has disabled outside embeds and is now issuing Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown notices to YouTube, Twitter and Instagram users who're parodying the videos.

On Wednesday, Mashable editor Brian Koerber tweeted about how one of the videos featured in the site's "Johny Johny" explainer had already been removed. Today, the actions went a step further when one of Koerber's tweets about Mashable's reporting on the initials takedowns ("Someone is trying to stop Johny Johny Yes Papa memes") was hit with its own takedown notice. No, really.

Here's Wednesday:

Billion Surprise Toys, creators of the super creepy 'John Johny Yes Papa' videos have disabled embedding on websites on their YouTube videos and are hitting memes with DMCA takedowns. One video we highlighted in our post has since been removed https://t.co/ixgkgqRv7O pic.twitter.com/CtltPIQ5Wd — Brian Koerber (@bkurbs) August 29, 2018

Here's today:

My tweet linking to an article about how J*hny J*hny Yes P*p* memes are getting taken down was hit with a DMCA.



P*pa is fucking insane. pic.twitter.com/8DXSqLnoYJ — Brian Koerber (@bkurbs) August 31, 2018

Abuse of DMCA takedowns is nothing new. The Electronic Frontier Foundation, an online civil liberties organization, maintains a little "hall of shame" for them. Heck, it's mostly bot work now on YouTube, and the scales are tipped such that, for uploaders and platforms alike, it is far easier to just take the content down rather than risk running afoul of a litigious complainant. Artist Matt Furie has even leveraged the ease of issuing DMCA takedowns to fight alt-right groups co-opting his creation "Pepe the Frog."

Now Mashable's article about the DMCA takedowns is rife with embedded tweets and Instagram posts that have since been affected by takedowns. Instead of filling what you're reading now up with more embeds that are apparently super vulnerable to deletion, I'll leave it at this: if you're using "Billion Surprise Toys" content, don't be surprised if it gets hit by a DMCA takedown too?

It's funny — speaking to Polygon in an article published just yesterday, the creator of a Facebook page called "Welcome to my meme page" predicted that the "Johny Johny Yes Papa" meme would die as soon as the article was posted. If Billion Surprise Toys keeps this aggressive action up up, that might not be too far from the truth. The YouTube "About" page for Billion Surprise Toys states that their videos have been viewed over 5 billion times, and all of those videos are monetized with ads. There's no telling how much money the channel is sitting on, but I wouldn't want to meet Papa and Johny's lawyers.