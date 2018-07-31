BOTTOM'S UP

Where The Daily Double Is Most Likely To Be On The 'Jeopardy!' Board, Charted

The Daily Doubles are a crucial aspect of "Jeopardy!", so much so that there are players that have gained notoriety for hunting for them when playing the game. But are the Daily Doubles randomly spread across the board or are there rows or columns where these clues are more likely to be hidden?

Reddit user leme16 got to the bottom of this mystery by scraping data from the 7,000 episodes on J! Archive and creating a heatmap that shows the probability of Daily Doubles' distribution across the "Jeopardy!" board.

 

According to leme16's heatmap, Daily Doubles are least likely to appear in the top two rows on the board. If you're trying to find a Daily Double, the data seems to suggest you should hedge your bets on the $1,600 clue row. You're most likely to unearth a Daily Double if you go for the clue that's fourth from the top and on the far left. The probability of a player landing on a Daily Double on that cell is the highest across the board at nearly 8%. So for all those potential "Jeopardy!" players out there, our advice to you is this: Go left. Aim low. Oh, and actually be good at trivia.

