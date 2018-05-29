Joel Embiid Joins A Pickup Game, Passes To Himself Off A Guy's Face And Dunks All Over Him

DON'T BE TOO TRUSTING OF THE PROCESS

The Philadelphia 76ers' star center Joel Embiid might be the perfect NBA star. He has an enormous body, a good sense of humor and an insane amount of talent he enjoys unleashing on normal non-athlete people like you and me.

Here's him using all three of those things at once:





Yeah, he just passed to himself with a pass off a guy's face then laid down a windmill dunk. Mhmm. We know.

Meanwhile, the NBA Finals has been decided. It's the Cleveland Cavaliers versus the Golden State Warriors. Keep up with the NBA playoffs here.