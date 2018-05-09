Ginormous Human Joel Embiid Absolutely Crushes A Water Bottle

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is officially listed at 7 feet and 250 pounds. And statistically speaking, about 60 percent of his body is water.

Embiid probably drinks a lot of water, is what we're saying. And since we all only have 24 hours in a day, it makes sense that when he does it, he does it fast.

But damn this is just insane. Watch him crush this normal sized bottle (which also happens to look tiny in his massive baseball-glove-for-a-hand hand):





This is a notable departure for the Philly big man, who was once known to drink Shirley Temples by the pitcher.

Embiid and the Sixers are playing basketball Wednesday at 8 PM against the Boston Celtics. Not to sound weird or anything, but we hope he works up a serious thirst.

