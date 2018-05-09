HYDRATE THE PROCESS

Ginormous Human Joel Embiid Absolutely Crushes A Water Bottle

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is officially listed at 7 feet and 250 pounds. And statistically speaking, about 60 percent of his body is water.

Embiid probably drinks a lot of water, is what we're saying. And since we all only have 24 hours in a day, it makes sense that when he does it, he does it fast.

But damn this is just insane. Watch him crush this normal sized bottle (which also happens to look tiny in his massive baseball-glove-for-a-hand hand):

 


This is a notable departure for the Philly big man, who was once known to drink Shirley Temples by the pitcher.

Embiid and the Sixers are playing basketball Wednesday at 8 PM against the Boston Celtics. Not to sound weird or anything, but we hope he works up a serious thirst.

For more NBA basketball content just like this (and also not like this. Sometimes we even post players actually playing the games!) check out our always-updating 2018 NBA playoffs channel.

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
WILL #MUTERKELLY MOVE THE NEEDLE?

0 diggs theringer.com
Despite a new wave of #MeToo accounts about R. Kelly, the music industry's powers that be continue to support the controversial singer. After a decade of protests, can anything bring him down?
SECURITY WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

It’s 2018 — Are You Still Typing Passwords?

4 diggs dashlane.com
Want to make your digital life simpler and safer? Of course you do. Which is why you should get a password manager already. The Dashlane app stores your passwords and creates an easy, secure way to access all of your accounts on any device.