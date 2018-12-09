WE'VE GOT A SOFT SPOT FOR SOFT CELL

We're In Love With Joe Kwaczala's 'Official' Dance Steps For 'Tainted Love'

Comedian Joe Kwaczala (@joekjoek​) probably knows a lot about music — he co-hosts "Who Cares About the Rock Hall?," a podcast about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, after all — but even though we greatly enjoy his dance steps for Soft Cell's "Tainted Love," something tells us that these aren't "official" moves. Y'know, what with the whole "he's a comedian" and "this video is absolutely hilarious" things:

 

Someone should definitely re-do these moves with the creepy star suits from this actually-official "Tainted Love" music video:

 


