ON THE JOG, OFF THE JOB? SORRY JIM, NO

Annoyed Michigan Mayor Begs Constituents To Not Pester Him While He Jogs

Jim Fouts, the mayor of Warren, Michigan, has a problem — well actually, he's had several, but the most recent involves getting stopped on his twice-daily run by a concerned citizen:

 

​Warren is one of Michigan's largest cities, and as such it might not surprise you that this jogging conflict isn't the first bizarre event in Fouts' tenure as mayor. In 2011 he was sued in the lead-up to re-election for not disclosing his age. Certainly, jogging for 90 minutes a day should help keep any sexa-or-septuagenarian hale and hearty.

There are also not-so-bemusing news items about Fouts that make his jogging testiness look like the least of his problems. Last September, Fouts was accused of showing favoritism to his assistant by way of unscrupulously securing civil service job protection for her. Fouts has also been at the center of multiple scandals alleging that he was caught on tape making bigoted remarks while serving as mayor.


[Jim Fouts via Colin Campbell]

Mathew Olson is an Associate Editor at Digg.

