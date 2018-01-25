The Wind Is Making Planes Fly Faster, And Other Facts

​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Jets are flying faster, social media is forcing mountain bikers to send it higher and Facebook has finally gone too far.

I will submit that there are few feelings in life as good as riding a bicycle with a tailwind. You pedal and given the amount of oomph you're putting into the pedals your brain expects you to go a certain speed, and you are far exceeding it. A popular saying is that it feels like the chain isn't even there at all.

I can only imagine that those who found themselves on eastbound transatlantic flights over the past week and a half might have felt a similar feeling. Wired's Jack Stewart reports that two Norwegian flights crossing the pond enjoyed 200 MPH-plus tailwinds, powered by an unusually strong jet stream, boosting their cruising airspeeds from pedestrian mid-500s to over 750 MPH.

Which, well, that's just great for them and the folks on those planes. They were, in every sense of the word, absolutely flying. But, just like riding a bike with a tailwind, the next time they get on a Transatlantic flight things are going to seem agonizingly slow.

[Wired]

Sometimes it's easy to forget that our climate is an extremely complex system that humanity can't just season like a soup — like adding lemon if things get too spicy, or pepper if it's too lemony, sweetness if it's too peppery and so on. Perhaps no better example of this in practice is a recent report out in MIT Technology Review on the implications of the UN's regulation of sulfur pollution from the shipping industry.

Now, you would assume that sulfur is bad. It depletes the ozone layer and it causes acid rain. These are bad things. However, it also has the ability to increase and thicken cloud cover. If we're trying to slow the warming of the globe, this is a good thing. Ironically, the UN regulating sulfur emissions out of the shipping industry would probably make the planet warmer.

So, should our shipping industry be allowed to just spew sulfur? Obviously not. But it will provide climate researchers a brief glimpse into a potential strategy for reversing our planet's skyrocketing global average temperature — coaxing our atmosphere to reflect more sunlight. That is, if the researchers can get the funding. It's hard enough to convince the current administration that climate change exists, much less how injecting more chemicals into the atmosphere might help slow it.

[MIT Technology Review]





There's a common refrain amongst those who like to go fast and launch themselves off of jumps: "Send it." You can use it as a rallying cry, "Just gonna send it." Everyone aspires to be the person known for "getting sendy," or always willing to "go full send."

For amateurs, it's probably fine because most "sending it" amounts to Getting Like Three Feet Of Air That Time. It's a cool way to get people out of their comfort zone.

But as Outside's Marc Peruzzi argues, it's getting harder to determine what's healthy boundary-breaking and what's just downright dangerous. Once people realized they could convert sending it into likes and even a modest social media following, the urge to go bigger is an ever-present monster that's never satisfied.

While, sure, it's good that things like Instagram and viral YouTube clips might be getting more people into action sports, it's also clouding the reasons why people do them in the first place. Do they like the actual act of sending it, or is it the dopamine rush of likes and follows afterwards?

[Outside]

Not three years ago, the tech press saw Facebook's dominance of the mobile world as an inevitability. Facebook Has Officially Declared It Wants To Own Everything Single Thing You Do On The Internet, The Next Web's Own Williams shouts. Facebook Wants To Own Your Life, Not Imitate Amazon, Wired's Julia Greenberg argues. At the time, it seemed far more likely that Facebook would achieve omnipresence than people would abandon their desire for convenience.

It seems that cynicism was misplaced. On Monday, Facebook admitted in a blog post that social media has the ability to "corrode democracy." Naturally this came after the damage had already been done. Whether or not Facebook is doing this because it makes moral or business sense is something Nick Bilton grapples with in his column on Zuckerberg's empire finally showing signs of weakness.

Maybe there's an accelerationist case to be made that Facebook should have been left to further goof up political discourse and the basic function of government. Now, it feels like we truly are going to spend the rest of our lives with Facebook.

[Vanity Fair]