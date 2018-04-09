Meet 'Jelly Mario,' The Bastard Child Of 'QWOP' And Nintendo's Classic Platformer

If you go back and play the original "Super Mario Brothers," the first thing you'll notice is how the tight the controls feel. The same can't be said of Stefan Hedman's remix "Jelly Mario."​

The stretchy, floaty physics applied to Mario alone would be amusing enough — he no longer "jumps" so much as he pulsates like a jellyfish or Mushroom Kingdom Blooper — but everything's turned to mush in Hedman's version of "Super Mario Brothers." Goombas roll at you, turtles tumble and trip over their own necks, and if you reach the end-of-level flagpole it'll wrap itself around Mario's body like a rubber snake. The best feature of "Jelly Mario" is definitely the music that warps and distorts as you fling Mario's limp body across the Mushroom Kingdom:





You can play the first two levels in your browser right now at jellymar.io. Here's hoping Hedman keeps adding to it — would a version with QWOP controls for each of Mario's limbs be too terrifying to behold?

