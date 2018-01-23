Mueller Interviews Jeff Sessions After Continued Efforts To Influence FBI

Last week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions became the first Trump cabinet member (as far as we know) to be interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team in its investigation into Russia's role in the most recent presidential election and the allegation that President Trump obstructed justice by firing former FBI Director James Comey, according to The New York Times. Just weeks earlier, Trump — via Jeff Sessions — was reportedly placing pressure on FBI Director Christopher Wray to fire FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, according to Axios.

The reports show that despite an active investigation into the alleged attempts to affect the FBI probe into Trump, the administration is continuing on with a similar strategy to affect the agency's trajectory.

Sessions Has Reportedly Urged The Current FBI Director To Make A 'Fresh Start'

According to Axios and The Washington Post, Jeff Sessions has repeatedly urged Wray to clean house, purging senior Comey-affiliates at the agency in response to criticism that the agency is anti-Trump. The pressure reportedly became so intense that Wray threatened to quit if it continued.

The Ire Has Been Focused On Comey Hires

In December, Wray "reassigned" the FBI's top lawyer, who was hired by James Comey.



Now, Sessions and President Trump have focused their attention on FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who temporarily replaced Comey after his firing. The career official, who occupies the agency's number two spot, was promoted under James Comey and played a central role in the investigation into Hillary Clinton's email servers and the Russia probe.

In July (before McCabe was appointed as acting director of the FBI by the White House), Trump targeted McCabe in a tweet, pointing out that McCabe's wife, who ran for Virgina state Senate, took money from Democrats and a Clinton ally. In December, Trump reiterated the criticism:

How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

The White House Is Using A Text-Message Scandal To Ramp Up Scrutiny Of The Agency

Some Republican lawmakers have also called for McCabe's firing after an "Andy" was named in text messages that led to the reassignment of FBI agent Peter Strzok from the Russia probe. In the text messages, Strzok appeared to express anti-Trump sentiments with a federal attorney, and references a meeting in "Andy's office."

This week, President Trump and Jeff Sessions intensified speculation about the texts, criticizing the FBI for losing records of the pair's communication over a 5-month period and pledging to investigate the gap.

Republican Senator Richard Burr, who heads the Senate Intelligence Committee, doesn't seem so persuaded:

New: Sen. Richard Burr, GOP chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, tells @mkraju that he thinks the missing FBI text messages were just a technical glitch, and that the bureau has been cooperative in providing documents to his panel — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) January 23, 2018





The Moves Follow The Firing Of James Comey, Which Has Inspired A Separate Investigation

Sessions' and Trump's moves to discredit the FBI, discredit the Russia investigation, and get certain employees fired are reminiscent of Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, which, according to The New York Times, has inspired an investigation into the possibility that the move was an attempt to obstruct the Russia probe.

Sessions was closely involved in Comey's firing. Leading up to Comey's firing, Sessions wrote a cover letter for a document produced by Justice Department deputy Rod Rosenstein that outlined Comey's missteps in the eyes of the Trump Administration. Sessions would eventually recommend the firing of Comey to Trump. The day before, Sessions and Rosenstein met with Trump to discuss the recommendation.

Despite Sessions offering separate legal reasoning for Comey's firing, Trump would later say in an interview "when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said: 'You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should’ve won.'" Trump also stated that leading up to the firing, he had repeatedly asked Comey if he was the subject of an investigation.

Trump's admissions, coupled with a deepening investigation, cast Trump's and Sessions' recent stances toward the FBI in an interesting light.