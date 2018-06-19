OY FUCKING VEY

Jeff Sessions Says Separating Families Isn't Like Nazi Germany Because 'They Were Keeping The Jews From Leaving The Country'

Appearing on Laura Ingraham's Fox News program last night, Attorney General Jeff Sessions sought to quell comparisons between his policy of criminally prosecuting unauthorized border crossings — resulting in the brutal separation of families — and the racist, violent policies of Nazi Germany. What's the best way to prove that you're nothing like a Nazi? According to Jeff Sessions, it's this: "In Nazi Germany, they were keeping the Jews from leaving the country."​

 

This is, among other things, extremely factually inaccurate! The Nazis very much deported Jews out of Germany and strove to make their country judenrein ("free of Jews"). Maybe the next time you're cooking up rationales for the torture of children, Jeff, you should crack a history book first.

[Fox News]

