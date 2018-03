OH MY MY HE'S LIKE PELICAN FLY

Like Jeff Goldblum? You're not alone, so do we.

Oh. We get it. You like like him. Well, you're still not alone. Here's JG reading aloud a bunch of horny tweets from people pining after the 'blum.

Jeff Goldblum reading all these thirsty tweets about himself is exactly what I needed today pic.twitter.com/nKXAlfuBmL — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) March 14, 2018

[BuzzFeed]