Watch An NBA Star Block The Shit Out Of Some Poor Little Nerd

The best part of the NBA offseason is watching the world's best athletes use their extended vacations to put on summer camps for kids and then mercilessly destroy them on the basketball court. It happens every year, and it's the best.

The latest player to jump on the train is Boston's Jayson Tatum, and boy is it a good one. Watch him swat the hell out of this poor kid's shot:





If Jayson Tatum's name sounds a little familiar, it's probably because he's one of the NBA's brightest rising stars. Here's a video of him from just a few months ago. In it, he's just 20 years old and in the middle of a deep playoff run with his Boston Celtics. He's also dunking furiously on LeBron James:





Our apologies to both this little kid and LeBron James. But Jayson Tatum is really freaking good.





