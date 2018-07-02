THIS WORLD CUP IS INCREDIBLE

Japan Scores Two Glorious Goals In Four Minutes To Go Up 2-0 On Belgium

Updated:

​Belgium/Japan was supposed to be a knockout round snoozer, with the rampant Red Devils expected to push the Blue Samurai aside easily. But in the first 7 minutes into the second half, Japan put up 2 beautiful goals on the Belgians. The first, a pinpoint shot by Genki Haraguchi after a wonderful through ball:

 

And the second, a long-range stunner from Takashi Inui:

 

Belgium got one back in the 69th minute thanks to this weird, looping header from Jan Vertonghen:

 

Aaaaand Belgium has tied it up on a header from Marouane Fellaini:

 


