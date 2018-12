Seahawks kicker ​Sebastian Janikowski is a big lad, one of the few kickers in the NFL who you might expect to be able to take down a kick returner. Unfortunately, doing so would require a bit of effort and a willingness to put your body on the line, which Janikowski wasn't really feeling up to during Sunday's game against the 49ers, as he let Richie James walk by him for a touchdown return:

Sebastian Janikowski hilariously makes zero effort to thwart 49ers TD return https://t.co/13iiVjlHUTpic.twitter.com/Ll1UNsAeUG — For The Win (@ForTheWin) December 16, 2018

