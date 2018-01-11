James Franco Accused Of Sexual Assault And Misconduct By Five Women — Here's What You Need To Know

Actor James Franco was one of the many actors wearing a Times Up pin at the Golden Globes on Sunday. Ironically, the choice set off a series of sexual misconduct allegations, now five in total, that have thrust Franco into a dark spotlight with the likes of Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Louis CK.

After Franco Won A Golden Globe, Two Actresses Tweeted Accusations Of Assault And Misconduct Against Franco

After Franco accepted an award for his role in The Disaster Artist" on Sunday, Franco's former acting student Sarah Tither-Kaplan tweeted that Franco exploited her.

Hey James Franco, nice #timesup pin at the #GoldenGlobes , remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn't exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that! — Sarah Tither-Kaplan🌈 (@sarahtk) January 8, 2018

Later that night, actress Violet Paley, who once dated Franco, tweeted that Franco assaulted her and tried to coerce her 17-year-old friend.



Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old? — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018

Brat Pack actress Ally Sheedy, who Franco directed in an off-Broadway play in 2014, also tweeted a set of ambiguous accusations against Franco that she eventually deleted.

Ally Sheedy needs to be asked about this! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/q6pWkf8U5w — Lisa Liebman (@LisaLiebmanNYC) January 8, 2018

Franco Appeared On Two Late Night Shows To Deny The Allegations

On Tuesday, Franco appeared on Colbert and called the allegations "not accurate."

On Seth Myers Wednesday, Franco reiterated his position, saying "I have my own side of this story[.]"



Wednesday, The New York Times Canceled An Event With Franco

In one of the first public actions taken against Franco in the wake of the accusations, The New York Times canceled a TimesTalk event with the actor that was scheduled for Sunday.

Thursday, The LA Times Published An Article With Five Detailed Accusations Of Questionable Behavior

On Thursday, The Los Angeles Times published an article detailing five accusations from Sarah Tither-Kaplan, Violet Paley and three other women who had previously not come forward.

Sarah Tither-Kaplan, one of the women who tweeted after the Globes, told the LA Times that Franco's school uploaded video from a Sex Scenes class she was in to the internet, a woman was fired after refusing to do a nude scene with Franco and Franco removed plastic guards from women's vaginas during sex scenes.



A handful of other women were selected to appear with Franco, who simulated performing oral sex on each of them, Tither-Kaplan said. But in each case, she said he removed a clear plastic guard that covered their vaginas — and continued to simulate the sex act with no protection.

Violet Paley, one of the women who tweeted shortly after the Globes, says that during their relationship, Franco made uncomfortable sexual advances without consent.

“I was talking to him, all of a sudden his penis was out,” said Paley. “I got really nervous, and I said, ‘Can we do this later?’ He was kind of nudging my head down, and I just didn’t want him to hate me, so I did it.”

Hilary Dusome and Natalie Chmiel, who took a class from Franco in 2012, say the actor became angry when they refused to do a topless scene.

Midway through filming, Dusome said Franco approached the actresses — who wore masks and lingerie — and asked, "So, who wants to take your shirt off?"

When no actresses volunteered, Franco stormed off, Dusome recalled.

Katie Ryan, another former student, says Franco offered extra roles for people willing to be nude or perform sex acts.

Katie Ryan, who met Franco at Playhouse West and took several classes at Studio 4, said the actor “would always make everybody think there were possible roles on the table if we were to perform sexual acts or take off our shirts."

She said that for years, she received mass email requests from Franco to audition for roles playing "a prostitute or a hooker."

[The Los Angeles Times]

Franco's team denied the allegations.

In 2014, Franco Was Caught Trying To Hook Up With A 17-Year-Old

In 2014, texts and Instagram messages were leaked of Franco trying to arrange a hotel hook up with a 17-year-old. Initially, Franco denied the interaction writing "I HOPE PARENTS KEEP THEIR TEENS AWAY FROM ME."

Later, Franco went on Live With Kelly and Michael to admit that the interaction was real, saying "I guess I'm, you know, embarrassed, and I guess I'm just a model of how social media is tricky... In my position, not only do I have to go through the embarrassing rituals of meeting someone, but sometimes it gets published for the world.

The Outlook Is Unclear For Franco's Chances At Oscar Nominations

The allegations have come during the one week period of Oscar nomination voting: ballots were sent out January 5th, the first accusations were made January 7th, Franco responded on television on January 9th and 10th, The Times published its article on January 11th and ballots are due January 12th.

The Decider notes that despite widely publicized allegations against Casey Affleck last year, he was nominated and won an Oscar. Obviously, times appear to have changed, but it's worth noting that it's possible that the majority of people may have voted before the allegations against James Franco were widely publicized.



