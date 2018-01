​Steven Miller, the Senior Policy Advisor in the Trump Administration prone to meltdowns on TV, appeared for an interview segment on CNN's "State of the Union." Host Jake Tapper let Miller make his points (or dig himself deeper) for over 10 minutes before decisively cutting him off:

"There's one viewer that you care about right now...I think I've wasted enough of my viewers' time," Jake Tapper says to Stephen Miller as he cuts him off before heading to commercial pic.twitter.com/E02rAJ6PK1 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 7, 2018

Still, if you're pretty sure the guy you're inviting on for an interview is only doing it to please their boss, why have him on in the first place?

