THE STEAL, THE JAM, THE HOMEWORK

Next year, in 2019, Jahmius Ramsey will graduate high school.

Until then, he'll be doing stuff like this:

Jahmius Ramsey showed out with this one!! 😲 pic.twitter.com/WuFaXWgNqg — Boog (@Hboog32) November 28, 2018





247Sports ranked Ramsey as the 34th best high school basketball prospect in the country. He's already committed to Texas Tech, which means if everything goes according to plan he can continue doing this sort of stuff next year in front of bigger crowds and against more worthy opponents.

Something tells us he'll do fine.