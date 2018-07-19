Israel Just Passed A Controversial, Long-Contested 'Nation-State' Bill. Here's What You Should Read About It

On Thursday, Israel narrowly passed a "basic law" declaring the country as a Jewish nation-state, with a 62-55 vote in Parliament. The translated full text of the law is available via The Jerusalem Post here. Critics of the new law have likened it to South African apartheid. Here's what you should read about it:

Notwithstanding its irresponsible use of the passive voice in headlines and social media posts about Israeli soldiers killing dozens of Palestinian protesters at the Gaza border crossing in May, the Times' straightforward reporting on the happenings in Israel's Parliament is a good place to start with the new "Nation-State" law. Isabel Kershner's piece provides context on the "largely symbolic" bill's history and the reactions from right- and left-wing Parliament members' reaction to its passage:

The law, pushed through just before the Knesset, or Parliament, went into summer recess, had been advanced as a flagship measure of the most right-wing and religious governing coalition in Israel's 70-year history. Members of the coalition applauded the passage[...]

But moments after the vote, Arab members of Parliament ripped up copies of the bill while crying out, "Apartheid!"

[New York Times]

The Jerusalem Post efficiently summarized the surface-level point of the legislation — to write the nation-state status and official status of Jewish symbols into constitutional law:

The Jewish nation-state bill is a Basic Law with constitutional heft that declares Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people. It anchors in law the state's menorah emblem, Jerusalem as Israel's capital, national holidays and the right of all Israeli residents to preserve their heritage without consideration of religion and nationality.

[Jerusalem Post]

As quoted in the New York Times, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes the law recognizes "the founding principle" of Israel's existence:

"This is a defining moment in the annals of Zionism and the annals of the state of Israel," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said soon after the vote early Thursday. "We have determined in law the founding principle of our existence. Israel is the nation state of the Jewish people, and respects the rights of all of its citizens."

[New York Times]



In his statement for the Union for Reform Judaism (URJ), self-described as "the largest and most powerful force in North American Jewish life," President Rabbi Rick Jacobs expressed measured regret towards the passage of the new law:

The Nation-State law has led to a wave of calls to reconsider this ill-founded new law, along with statements of opposition by Jewish organizations and communities throughout the world. It is regrettable that the government of Israel has been unresponsive to the voices of protest from Israel and world Jewry that are rooted in love for Israel, Zionism and respect for the Jewish and democratic state envisioned by Israel's founders.

[URJ]

Noah Kulwin, a senior editor at the New York-based Jewish Currents (a quarterly/online publication "committed to the rich tradition of thought, activism, and culture of the Jewish left"), echoed a common line of criticism directed towards the Israeli right-wing's treatment of Israel's Arab population through legislation — that even "symbolic" legislation such as this represents a real step towards legalizing discrimination against Arabs:

In downgrading the status of Arabic and affirming Jewish heritage as Israel's civil religion, the Israeli government is taking legal steps to ensure that Jewish supremacy will endure as the law of the land.

For a country whose population is more than a fifth Arab (not including the 4.4 million Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank who live under Israeli blockade and occupation), the nation-state bill is a remarkable step toward codifying and entrenching systematic discrimination against Arabs in Israeli society and government policy.

[Jewish Currents]

Correspondents based in Nazareth, Jerusalem and Gaza City reported out the reactions of a handful of Israeli Arabs to the passage of the Nation-State bill:

From Jerusalem's Shuafat neighbourhood, a walled-off area that expanded as a Palestinian refugee camp and is now one of the most deprived districts of the city, Mahmoud Ali said Arabs have lost "what is left of our rights".

"I am afraid with this law the Israeli will have an excuse to expel us from our land," the 50-year-old said. "Welcome to the dark ages.

"They can do whatever they want, and nobody can stop them. Imagine if Jordan approved a law that made it an Islamic state? The whole world would turn upside down."

[The Guardian]

Speaking to +972 Magazine (a journalist-owned magazine that states it "does not represent any organization, political party or specific agenda"), attorney Fady Khoury — representing Adalah, Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel — expanded on the comparison to Apartheid leveled against Israel's policies concerning the country's Arab/Palestinian population:

"Apartheid in South Africa was a process. It was a system that took years to develop and was built on the work of academics and theologians who had to create justifications for white supremacy. It was system of hierarchy, in which there is one group with all the power and another without any power.

"In Israel, the new law explicitly defines the Jewish people as the only group with the only right to self-determination, while negating the rights of the indigenous people. This creates a system of hierarchy and supremacy. We do not live in a time in which explicit calls for supremacy are legitimate as they were in South Africa, but we are reaching the same result through different language.

[+972 Magazine]

In her report on the law's passage for The Washington Post, Ruth Eglash also spotlighted the newly-passed "Breaking the Silence Law" — another piece of legislation drawing that critics believe could be more damaging than it stands now after interpretation in the courts:

Also approved Tuesday was the so-called Breaking the Silence Law, which prevents individuals and groups that promote political action against the State of Israel or prosecution of Israeli soldiers abroad from speaking in Israeli schools. It was named after the controversial Israeli organization that gathers anonymous testimonies from former Israeli combat soldiers who have served in the occupied territories.

Breaking the Silence's Yehuda Shaul said a last-minute change to include all organizations that act to promote "political proceedings against the State of Israel" made the law particularly problematic.

"The term is so broad that it may apply to any institution, organization, and activist who has met with a member of parliament, foreign institution, or political body," he said. "The question of what exactly is considered 'political activity against the State of Israel' will now need to be clarified in court cases."

[Washington Post]