You Can Get The Massively Popular PC Shooter 'PUBG' On Your Phone Now, And It's Actually Pretty Good?

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has taken over the internet and the gaming world over the past year, and now you can play it on your iPhone or Android. You might be thinking, can a PC shooter that has notably struggled with its transition to the Xbox One really be worth playing on your phone? As it turns out... yeah?

Here's a look at a match played on the iPhone X:

In general, reviewers have been pleasantly surprised by the quality of the mobile version. According to Charlie Hall at Polygon, the mobile port has managed to retain the feel of the PC version to an impressive degree:



Overall, everything is in its place. It’s quite a feat, considering how small the real-estate is on an iPhone and leaps and bounds better than the bizarre accomodations needed to play with an Xbox controller. More than anything, though, I am surprised how much of the tactical pace and tension the mobile version keeps from the original. With headphones on I was able to locate another player firing on the other side of a hill, so I crouched down and moved cautiously from cover to cover to try and get some eyes on them. Before I could locate the source of the fire, however, another player snuck up behind me and killed me at range. It’s exactly the kind of cat-and-mouse engagements that made me fall in love with the original.

[Polygon]





While you'll want to have a newer phone, as Sam Byford writes at The Verge, the game's graphics have been appropriately adjusted for a phone's capabilities:

Sure, the graphics have been downgraded significantly, with emptier buildings, lower level geometry, and blurrier textures during the initial parachute jump. But it’s hard to tell on the smaller screen — the overall experience of playing this version is more impressive than seeing the Xbox version on a big TV. It really feels like, and is, PUBG. Performance is solid on the pre-production LG V30S I’ve been testing, with a smoother framerate and higher resolution than on my Xbox One S. (The game suggested the highest of three quality presets for my Snapdragon 835-powered phone; a higher quality mode seems to be on the way, presumably aimed at 2018 flagship devices and beyond.)

[The Verge]​





Motherboard's Matthew Gault appreciates that the mobile version is friendlier to gamers who don't have fancy mice and lightning fast reflexes:

[T]here's still no denying that a competent player with a 9600 dpi mouse and better aiming skills has the upper hand. So many Battlegrounds confrontations end up with two players hiding behind two different trees, and the one who's better at getting headshots usually wins. On mobile, at least for now, no one has a better mouse and everyone’s aim is shit. It’s great. In the land of terrible tank controls, I’ve got the advantage. I’ve played with them before. I remain calm.

[Motherboard]





The mobile version is also a lot friendlier when it comes to inventory management, which PC Gamer's Steven Messner welcomes:

I was pleasantly surprised to see that managing my inventory wasn't a nightmare, however. PUBG Mobile will automatically collect loot for you based on what it deems a priority. So if I have an M16 equipped, I can stand over 5.56mm ammo and pick it up without pressing anything. Diving into another dead player's stash or rifling through a backpack is more involved, but there are also quick slots for consumables like bandages that you can rapidly access in the heat of battle. Those are all welcome changes.



[PC Gamer]





That said, the port is hardly perfect, and multiple reviewers, including Kotaku's Laura Kate Dale, commented on the difficulty of maneuvering, aiming and firing:

My biggest issue ended up being lack of precision in small spaces or engaging in firefights. Touch controls simply have a hard time with precise twitch shooting, and aiming accurately in the heat of the moment is often a crapshoot. Once you’ve aimed, you’re having to take your hand off one of the ‘sticks’ to tap the fire buttons (which thankfully exist on both sides of the screen), then quickly go back to the virtual sticks. It’s messy, it’s imprecise, and if you take it too seriously it’ll quickly become a source of frustration.



[Kotaku]





TL;DR

If you've wanted to try out "PUBG" but don't have a gaming PC — or you play on your PC constantly and can't bare the times when you don't have your computer — "PUBG Mobile" is worth a try.