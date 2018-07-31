A Timeline Of MoviePass's Rapid Rise And Fall

Last month, MoviePass looked like an iffy long-term prospect. Now, after a weekend marred by service outages, the company is abandoning the sub-$10 subscription plan while introducing even more restrictions to its service. Here's a timeline of MoviePass's rapid rise from niche service to household name… and the speedy decline in quality that followed.

Pre-$9.95 (2011-2016)

June 30, 2011: The original $50/month incarnation of MoviePass launches a trial program in San Francisco, which is immediately waylaid by AMC theaters that refused to honor the service. Deadline calls the debacle "one of the most boneheaded stillborn launches in recent entertainment history."

December 16, 2014: MoviePass and AMC partner for a short-lived pilot program called "MoviePass Premium," at $30-45/month.

June 28, 2016: Former Netflix and Redbox executive Mitch Lowe becomes CEO of MoviePass.

December 19, 2016: Studio Movie Grill, a chain theater/restaurant combination, purchases a stake in MoviePass. The Hollywood Reporter divulges the then-current MoviePass subscriber count: 20,000.

On The Up-And-Up (2017)

August 15, 2017: Publicly traded "Big Data company" Helios and Matheson acquires a majority stake in MoviePass and announces the service's new pricing model: $9.95/month for a movie each day.

September 14, 2017: A MoviePass representative tells Business Insider that 150,000 people signed up for subscriptions in the first two days after the price-drop.

October 24, 2017: Helios and Matheson announce that, since lowering the subscription price $9.95/month, the MoviePass subscriber count grew from approximately 20,000 to 600,000.

November 17, 2017: MoviePass rolls out a limited-time offer for a year-long subscription to the service at $89.95, working out to $6.95/month.

From 'Oh Yeah!' To 'Uh-Oh...' (2018)

January 18, 2018: At the Sundance Film Festival, MoviePass announces MoviePass Ventures, a subsidiary film distribution company. A week later, MoviePass Ventures partners with The Orchard in a co-distribution deal for Bart Layton's library heist film "American Animals."

January 26, 2018: Seeking to strong-arm AMC into agreeing to a revenue sharing program on tickets and concessions, MoviePass blocks AMC's ten most popular locations in the United States from its app.

February 8, 2018: Helios and Matheson announce that the MoviePass subscriber count has crossed 2 million users.

February 10, 2018: MoviePass rolls out a limited-time offer for a $7.95/month subscription plan with no set end-date for the promotion.

March 5, 2018: At an industry event, Mitch Lowe says the MoviePass app watches "how you drive from home to the movies" and "where you go afterwards," sparking concerns over undisclosed collection and misuse of users' location data.

March 7, 2018: An update to the MoviePass app claims to disable "unused app location capability." An apology letter from Mitch Lowe comes a short while later.

March 23, 2018: MoviePass knocks the price of its monthly plan down to $6.95/month.

April 5, 2018: In a deal with Oath, Verizon's subsidiary company now home to Yahoo! and AOL, Helios and Matheson/MoviePass acquire Moviefone. As '90s kids surely remember, Moviefone was originally an over-the-phone service for showtimes and ticket sales. Since 2014, Moviefone has operated entirely online.

April 13, 2018: MoviePass switches its subscription plan from one movie ticket per day to four per month in a $29.95, three-month plan alongside an iHeartRadio All Access month-long trial.

April 15, 2018: MoviePass Ventures buys a stake in "Gotti," a biopic about Gambino crime family boss John Gotti starring John Travolta and directed by Kevin Connolly (best known as E on "Entourage").

April 27, 2018: On the opening weekend of "Avengers: Infinity War," MoviePass moves to block repeat viewings for all its subscribers (from the official Support Center entry on restricted repeat viewings: "We hope this will encourage you to see new movies and enjoy something different!").

May 2, 2018: MoviePass reintroduces the one movie ticket per day subscription plan, telling Variety that the plan's temporary absence was only a strategy to drive customers towards the iHeartRadio-affiliated deal.

May 8, 2018: In an SEC filing, Helios and Matheson reports that they only had $15.5 million in cash left at the end of April 2018, with monthly expenditures clocking in at $21.7 million.​

May 16, 2018: The New York Times publishes an article titled "The Entire Economy Is MoviePass Now. Enjoy It While You Can."

May 30, 2018: MoviePass partners with student loan refinancing company Laurel Road for what might be the queasiest sounding "deal" in the history of late capitalism. On the same day, Helios and Matheson acquires Emmett Furla Oasis Films with plans to rebrand it as a subsidiary film production company, MoviePass Films.

June 3, 2018: In its opening weekend, "American Animals" performs fairly well at the box office in its limited theatrical release.

June 13, 2018: MoviePass crosses 3 million users.

June 17, 2018: "Gotti" opens in just over 500 theaters and only pulls in $1.67 million, with MoviePass claiming to drive 40% of the ticket sales. Meanwhile, the film's marketing takes on an adversarial stance against movie critics after RottenTomatoes gives the film a 0% fresh rating.

June 20, 2018: AMC unveils "AMC Stubs A-List," an upgraded version of their preexisting loyalty program that functions much like MoviePass at AMC theaters, minus restrictions on premium formats like RealD 3D.

June 21, 2018: Mitch Lowe announces that "high demand" pricing — more commonly referred to as "surge pricing" à la Uber's high-demand price hike practices — will come to the service starting in July.

June 28, 2018: MoviePass adds branded merchandise (hats, shirts, mugs, etc.) to its website with low-effort pun names like "The Shirt Locker" and "Hat Damon."

July 26, 2018: A service outage hits MoviePass on a Thursday night. The next morning, Business Insider reports that Helios and Matheson borrowed $5 million in cash in their attempt to restore service.

July 28, 2018: In the middle of its opening, MoviePass subscribers who wished to see "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" are surprised to see that the movie is effectively blocked on the app.

July 30, 2018: Another outage strikes MoviePass users.

July 31, 2018: MoviePass announces that it is raising the price of its monthly plan from $9.95 to $14.95, and introducing new limits on tickets for films in their first two weeks in theaters. Even the man who thought he'd make a rescue submarine from scratch faster than talented divers could finish the mission without him thinks the service can't be saved.



