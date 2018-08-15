'Fortnite' Has Come To Android Phones — Is It Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

"​Fortnite" is everywhere. It is unstoppable. And now, you can play it on your Android phone. But is the phone version — which you'll need to have at least Android 8 Oreo to run — any good?

The Good Stuff

It's The Same 'Fortnite' You'll Find On Other Platforms

Fortnite feels the same on every platform and Fortnite on Android is no different. In other words, the Android version does not offer any profound advantages or disadvantages. Macs and PCs have the benefit of mouse and keyboard support, which makes it easier to aim and shoot, but Fortnite's mechanics aren't precise enough for that to make a noticeable difference. Advancing far in match is just as much about luck as it is about skill. Still, we recommend every player read through our beginner's guide to Fortnite for some pointers and commentary.



Everything from the Battlepass to squads to the in-game items is identical to what you'll find across every version of the game, so Epic is continuing its efforts for parity as it maintains cross-play across most platforms.



The crossplay functionality is also intact and it's tremendous to be able to play with players on vastly different platforms.



Optional Auto-Fire Makes Things Easier On Mobile

As with the iOS version, you don’t have to be an expert at controlling what’s happening on the screen. If you point your gun at a target, you engage the auto fire option, where the gun fires automatically when a target is in its crosshairs. You can also take it off the auto fire and tap on the fire button, shooting when you want. I did this in my duel with a rival, who fortunately had not yet picked up a gun and was armed only with a pick. Movement is also fluid and fast, and you can set it on auto run if you want.



Interestingly the developer has added an auto-shoot option, which targets opposing players and shoots for you. This will help those who feel overwhelmed by the many icons on screen and of course offer accessibility for many. The three shooting modes are; auto fire, tap anywhere or a dedicated button.



It's Still A Beta, So Improvement Is Possible

Considering that this is still in beta and is subject to more updates and fixes, Fortnite Android could see steady improvements over time, much like the iOS and Switch versions did post-launch.

But in the meantime...

The Bad Stuff

Lag, Lag, Lag

All in all the biggest disappointment for me with the recent release of Fortnite for Android is the horrible graphics and general laggy performance. I can't get past these two issues. There is no good reason for the Android version to be the worst of the bunch when playing on solid hardware. I don't know if this has to do with a lack of optimization or an unrealistic timetable for release, but Epic is usually better than this.



Having spent a good chunk of my weekend playtesting the game I can definitively say that Fortnite for Android, in its current state, is simply not a fun experience. Considering the iOS beta launched came out five months ago, I would have hoped that the game would have at least run as smoothly at launch for Android but it's simply not the case. It's forgivable for a game released in beta to be a bit buggy, but for Epic Games to release the game on Samsung's big stage and deliver a product that's so underwhelming is almost an insult —especially so when compared to PUBG Mobile, a similar battle royale title released with significantly less fanfare.

Having only one compatible Samsung device, we can't comprehensively speak to how well Fortnite works on other Samsung phones, but our in-house Galaxy S8+ couldn't get anywhere near 30fps performance without dropping to its "low" visual preset, which summarily does the following: drops the resolution to somewhere around 480p, removes all traces of anti-aliasing, drops texture resolution, simplifies all in-game geometry, and removes all shadows. Even after cutting so many corners, Fortnite on the S8+ only teeters on the edge of 30fps performance, with acceptable, iOS- and Switch-like stutters when aiming the game's camera at simpler scenes.

The Controls Are, Well, Mobile Controls

So, will I actually keep playing this game on mobile? I could see myself trying to get in a game or two if I was waiting at the doctor’s office, airport, or something along those lines. It’s as fun of a game as it is on console or PC, it’s just a real pain getting used to the controls. However, when/if controller support is built in, you might catch me on there often.



I've never liked mobile gaming due in part to the awful touch controls of most games. Fortnite does not do anything to change my mind.



It can be challenging to switch back and forth from the building controls to the shooting controls on a touchscreen device, and since you have to play on the touchscreen, you'll find that your thumbs cover more than a few of your visual cues. If you don't have your volume up, it can be very difficult to know you are being shot at as your left thumb partially covers the area that displays that cue. There is almost always a downside to ports that implement touchscreen controls, and when all hell breaks loose in a game, the last thing you need is an incomplete view of what's going on.



If you have a game controller that you can attach to your phone, that’s probably the way to play Fortnite on Android. Otherwise, you’ll find that it’s hard to control.



If You're Into Building, You'll Be Frustrated

One of the crucial parts of Fortnite is the building, but unfortunately this is probably the most awkward aspect of the mobile version. The loadout bar at the bottom of the screen can be tapped to select weapons, and beside this is the icon which switches the loadout for the building menu. It’s worth noting, that nothing is removed – everything you expect from the menus on PC or console are here. But the actual act of building doesn’t flow as well as other platforms.



Such is the case with Fortnite, a game that requires you to switch between shooting at moving targets and building structures at a moments notice. It's a complicated set up and it's frankly bad.



It Will Eat Your Battery

While this is true for the iOS version as well, this game eats up a phone’s battery life. In my testing, I was finding that every match was draining my phone’s battery by up to 10 percent or more. I get that mobile games are supposed to help people pass the time and have fun on their phones, but when half a dozen matches drain most of a battery, you have to start thinking if it’s worth a dead phone.

TL;DR

Unless you're willing to dig into your phone's settings though, we'd recommend waiting until Epic optimises it further.



Epic chose to bypass the Google Play Store, so getting Fortnite on your device is a bit of an ordeal — here's a guide.