Is Apple's HomePod Speaker Worth $350? Here's What The Reviews Say

Apple, often a hardware pioneer, is late to the smart speaker game, but the company has officially arrived on the scene with the Siri-enabled HomePod. The HomePod is available for pre-order today (for $349.00) and will be out this Friday, February 9th. Is it worth your hard-earned money? Here's what the reviews are saying:

It Sounds Incredible — For A Smart Speaker

When you're buying a speaker — smart or not — you want it to sound good, and Apple has outstripped the competition with the HomePod:

Apple’s HomePod is easily the best sounding mainstream smart speaker ever. It’s got better separation and bass response than anything else in its size and boasts a nuance and subtlety of sound that pays off the 7 years Apple has been working on it.



[TechCrunch]

All of this means the HomePod sounds noticeably richer and fuller than almost every other speaker we’ve tested. You get a surprisingly impressive amount of bass out of it, but you can still hear all of the details in the midrange and the bass never overwhelms the music... Compared to the HomePod, the Sonos One sounds a little empty and the Google Home Max is a bass-heavy mess — even though Google also does real-time room tuning. The Echo and smaller Google Home aren’t even in the same league. The only comparable speaker that came close in my testing was the Sonos Play:5

[The Verge]

Even at low volumes the core excitement is retained, with more bass weight and punch than rivals can muster when similarly quiet. And it’s also capable of going loud, and remains composed, clear and unflustered even at maximum volume. What’s more, Apple’s promise of 360-degree sound is, unlike many similar promises made by other brands in the past, pretty darn accurate. With the HomePod standing in free space, the sound you hear is very consistent regardless of where you are in relation to it.

[What Hi-Fi]

That said, if you don't care about the "smart" part, you're still better off investing in a pair of speakers:

For a compact speaker, the HomePod offers big sound, and in testing I found it pretty much unflappable no matter what kind of music I threw its way. It's hard to say that about many speakers, regardless of size. From dance pop to guitar rock to orchestral pieces, the HomePod sounded excellent. It's not a stereo speaker by any stretch -- you'd get more "presence" or "you are there-ness" from a set of stereo speakers. But the HomePod is a solid performer you can plonk in your kitchen without having to worry that it might distort at high volume.



[CNET]





Siri Still Needs Work, But It's Not Hopeless

Apple has tailored Siri towards music, and it shows, both in good ways...

The big pro is that Siri is surprisingly good here. Apple has clearly tailored Siri for music over the last year or so, and in concert with Apple Music’s superior curation engine it makes for rewarding interactions in a musical context...Siri understands context better than rivals, too, so if, for example, you say “play Alison” and get the Elvis Costello track when you wanted Slowdive, following up with “play the other one” will get you to the track you were after.

[What Hi-Fi]

... and in bad ways:

You can’t ask Siri to look up a recipe. You can’t ask Siri to make a phone call. (You have to start the phone call on your phone and transfer it to the HomePod to use it as a just-okay speakerphone.) Siri also can’t compete with the huge array of Alexa skills, or Google Assistant’s ability to answer a vast variety of questions... Siri as a smart home controller on the HomePod works fine if you have compatible devices and have done the work of setting up HomeKit, but nothing about HomeKit is particularly simple or fun to use.



[The Verge]

The HomePod has an iPhone processor and pairs with your iPhone—yet it can’t make a phone call? To use it as a speakerphone, you need to start the call on your iPhone then select the HomePod as an audio source. You can, however, send text messages from the HomePod with just your voice. There are more things the HomePod can’t do, despite being hooked to your iCloud account and iPhone. It can’t tell you your next calendar appointment. It can’t alert you to new emails or texts. It’s also missing crucial third-party apps like Uber and Venmo.

[WSJ]

Hope You Like Apple Music!

If you were hoping to bump your rad, carefully curated Spotify party playlist over the HomePod, you're out of luck:

Spotify has way more subscribers than Apple Music, and the HomePod doesn’t even really know Spotify exists. The HomePod also doesn’t really know that Pandora exists or Tidal or Google Play Music or SiriusXM or TuneIn Radio or SoundCloud or any of a thousand other music services that you might use throughout the course of listening to music in your lifetime. It’s an incredibly frustrating limitation: Amazon owns Amazon Music, but lets you set Spotify as the default on the Echo. Google runs Google Play Music and YouTube, but lets you set Spotify at the default on the Google Home.



[The Verge]



There is a workaround... but it essentially turns the HomePod into just a wireless speaker:

What if you’re a Spotify subscriber? You can launch Spotify on your iPhone, say, and once you’re playing a track you can transfer it to the HomePod speaker using AirPlay. This works well, but obviously you don’t get the voice control capabilities here, apart from changing volume and so on.... As such, though HomePod definitely works best if you’re an Apple Music subscriber, a lack of subscription is not quite a deal-breaker.

[The Independent]

But on the flip side: If you are already an Apple Music subscriber, this thing is perfect:

For one thing, neither the Echo or Google Home work with Apple Music, so if you’re one of the 36 million people tied into Apple’s streaming service, this is your best option. Apple Music’s lack of support for rival speakers has often been cited as a reason to use Spotify instead of Apple Music; but flip this around, and it might be a reason to buy the HomePod instead of an Echo.



[The Telegraph]

TL;DR

The Verge's Nilay Patel summed things up quite pithily:

Here is my 3,000-word HomePod review. It is a major achievement in speaker technology.



It also has Siri. https://t.co/gwI54EVeO7 pic.twitter.com/545nW9jSeo — nilay patel (@reckless) February 6, 2018



