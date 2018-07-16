Amazon's Prime Day Just Went Live At 3 PM, And Amazon.com Is Broken

​Prime Day is absolutely massive for Amazon, and the company has been hyping the 2018 version even more than usual. Perhaps a bit too much, as Amazon.com apparently couldn't handle the stress of every person with an internet connection trying to snag some sweet deals at the same time and the site broke at 3 pm when Prime Day started:





By 3:13 pm, the site was back up, but unless they wanted to buy an Echo Dot, users were still out of luck, as the page ran into an endless loop when you attempted to "Shop all deals." First you get this page...

Then you get this page...

And then you head back to the first page again. Hope you want an Echo Dot! Specific deal pages are still working, although some of us in the Digg office have had trouble adding items to carts:





Amazon ships hundreds of items a second — a rate that is doubtlessly far higher on Prime Day, Amazon's top-selling day of the year — so every minute that the site remains messed up is a big deal.