Does 'Iron Fist' Season Two Make Up For Its Disappointing Debut? Here's What The Reviews Say

Reviews of the debut season of "Iron Fist" were less-than-spectacular. Okay, okay — they were actually quite bad. Netflix and Marvel really hope you'll give white boy billionaire-turned-super powered kung-fu fighter Danny Rand a second chance on September 7. With "Black Panther's" fight coordinator, a reduced episode run and a fan-favorite character from "Luke Cage," has the show turned a new leaf? Here's what the reviews have to say:



Remember, You'll Need To Brush Up On Season 1 And 'The Defenders' To Follow The Plot

Similar to the both "Jessica Jones" and "Luke Cage," "Iron Fist" season 2 picks up after the events of "The Defenders." While his crime-fighting allies have left the events of Midland Circle in their rear-view mirrors, Danny Rand (Finn Jones) has taken it upon himself to bring justice to the streets of Chinatown, picking up where Daredevil left off.



[We Got This Covered]

Danny and Colleen (the very good Jessica Henwick) are living a relatively simple life, despite Rand's great wealth[...] Ward Meachum (Tom Pelphrey) is in a 12 step recovery program, while his sister Joy (Jessica Stroup) is out for revenge against him and Danny for reasons you'll only vaguely understand, even if you powered through Iron Fist's first season. It doesn't especially matter; what's important is that she's teamed up with Davos (Sacha Dhawan), Danny's "brother" and rival while in training at the mystical K'un-Lun.



[Gamespot]





The Fight Scenes Have Gotten A Much-Needed Upgrade

One of the most obvious improvements new showrunner Raven Metzner ("Heroes Reborn," "Falling Skies") made is to the fight sequences. Not only is it clearly evident that more time and planning were put into the fight choreography, but the cinematography team did the same for how they shot each action scene.​

[UPROXX]

These are, without a doubt, the cleanest and fiercest fights seen in a Marvel Netflix show, made even more eye-bugging by the fact that you can see Finn Jones and Jessica Henwick doing all of this fancy foot-and-fist-work. And these fights aren't dumbed down, either; every fight is a unique sequence, taking the heroes into city streets, a cluttered kitchen, a ceremonial palace, a tattoo parlor or an upscale apartment.



[Decider]

Jones has actually learned how to deliver satisfying hand-to-hand combat on screen (minimal as it may be unmasked)! Instead of being an ugly failure, the improvements to the series this season actually do make it mostly watchable.



[Forbes]





The Bad Guys Have Also Gotten Much Better

Season 2 (which begins streaming on Netflix Sept. 7) treats you to a couple of captivating performances from two antagonists who blur the lines between friend and foe.



[The Washington Post]

Another common complaint about season one was the lack of memorable foes [...] Without getting into spoiler territory, let’s just say there are a lot more glowing fists this season.



[Polygon]





While There Are Welcome Newcomers In The Cast...

Simone Missick's Misty Knight, a "Luke Cage" series character who crops up in "Iron Fist" Season 2's first few episodes, appears like she'll have a significant presence throughout the season. Knight teams up with Colleen--arguably the other strongest character in the mix--while Danny is otherwise occupied, and his absence makes their dynamic even better.



[Gamespot]



Alice Eve's Mary is a new character to the series, and without spoiling anything, her heterochromia eyes are perfect for the role and she gets in on plenty of action scenes as well.



[CNET]





... There's A Good Chance You'll Still Hate Danny Rand

The Immortal Iron Fist from the first season was more naive and innocent -- sometimes even funny. We saw snippets of those traits when Jones guest starred in an episode of "Luke Cage," but that personality seems to have been replaced with a sombre, boring robot of a hero.



[CNET]

Finn Jones is much more comfortable in the role, having found his footing in "Defenders" and his "Luke Cage" episode. But he's still playing a privileged doof that's as intimidating as a pound puppy. That's not necessarily a bad thing, and the show knows that's his whole deal.



[Decider]



The reality is Danny was written so weakly in season one that it was going to take a fairly impossible level of re-working to make him interesting going forward.



[Forbes]





The Marvel Netflix Curse Continues — All Signs Point To Ten Episodes *Still* Being Too Many Episodes In A Season

Despite only having watched the first six episodes, its become quite clear that the Netflix side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would strongly benefit from cut down seasons. Even with a reduced total of 10 episodes, the first half of this season is still a bit of a slog.



[We Got This Covered]



Sub-subplots that would have been nothing more than a footnote to a conversation, like Ward Meachum's (Tom Pelphrey) struggles after murdering his father, are given far more screen time than necessary. These bits of fluff often coalesce into some of the Marvel-Netflix shows' most ridiculous moments (like a double dinner date scene in episode three).



[UPROXX]





TL;DR

I find myself hard-pressed to find any reason to check back in for the second half of the season to see how things resolve. There are still plenty of opportunities to expand and grow the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the small screen, but "Iron Fist" is simply not one of them.



[We Got This Covered]





