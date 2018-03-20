What To Read About The 15th Anniversary Of The Invasion Of Iraq

Fifteen years ago today, the US Army and coalition forces invaded Iraq. President George W. Bush made the decision to initiate Operation Iraqi Freedom without either UN authorization or a formal declaration of war from Congress. Though US troops withdrew from Iraq in 2011, the devastating effects of the invasion and subsequent occupation continue to reverberate in Iraq, in America and throughout the world. On the anniversary of one of America's worst mistakes ever, read these six essays looking back on the Iraq War and breaking down its consequences.

In a powerful essay, novelist and documentary filmmaker Sinan Antoon — who immigrated from Iraq to the US in the early '90s — recalls the visits he has made to his home country before and after the war began and describes the absolute devastation and widespread suffering wrought by the American invasion.

No one knows for certain how many Iraqis have died as a result of the invasion 15 years ago. Some credible estimates put the number at more than one million. You can read that sentence again. The invasion of Iraq is often spoken of in the United States as a "blunder," or even a "colossal mistake." It was a crime. Those who perpetrated it are still at large. Some of them have even been rehabilitated thanks to the horrors of Trumpism and a mostly amnesiac citizenry. (A year ago, I watched Mr. Bush on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," dancing and talking about his paintings.) The pundits and "experts" who sold us the war still go on doing what they do. I never thought that Iraq could ever be worse than it was during Saddam's reign, but that is what America's war achieved and bequeathed to Iraqis.



[The New York Times]

In the Atlantic, former Army Ranger platoon leader and former deputy assistant secretary of defense for Middle East policy Andrew Exum recalls the conflict — the confusion, the senseless violence, and the disconnect between decision-makers and troops — from a veteran's perspective.

The war in Iraq and its many, often conflicting, lessons continue to shape the war's veterans in different ways. Some of my fellow veterans grew deeply cynical about all military endeavors — which I understand. Others, such as Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas and many senior officials in the Trump administration, including the current secretary of defense, retained a faith in military power but developed intense antipathy toward Iran given its support for militias that killed hundreds of US soldiers — which I also understand.

As for me, I developed what will probably be a lifelong suspicion of any moral justifications for initiating a conflict. Both contemporaneously and in retrospect, the best case for invading Iraq in 2003 was the moral case, even though the primary case concerned weapons Saddam turned out not to have... But those moral arguments blinded our thinking about second- and third-order consequences — in addition to honesty about our own limitations — and helped lead us into arguably the greatest strategic mistake in our nation's history.

[The Atlantic]

Writing in The Nation last month, on the anniversary of global protests against the proposed war, Phyllis Bennis reminded readers that the Iraq War is not in any real sense over, since the American invasion and occupation of Iraq destabilized an entire region and set off a series of conflicts that continue to kill people across the Middle East every day.

We need to remember that it was Bush’s occupation of Iraq that gave rise to ISIS. The terrorist organization germinated in the cells of Camp Bucca, one of the myriad US prisons holding thousands of Iraqi detainees. In 2004, when the torture scandal in Abu Ghraib, another US prison, became public, there were 140,000 US troops occupying Iraq. We need to remember that fact as we work to end the Global War on Terror, now expanded beyond Afghanistan and Iraq to envelop Yemen, Libya, Syria, and beyond. Drones, air strikes, and special-operations forces have replaced the massive numbers of ground troops, but we need to remember that the wars, and the killing, continue.



[The Nation]

As part of HuffPost's package of articles and essays on the war's anniversary, Amanda Terkel looks at the political momentum that Democrats gained by casting themselves as the party of opposition to the war — even after many Democrats in the Senate originally voted to authorize it — and asks whether Democrats will cede their moral high ground on foreign policy as the war fades from Americans' memories.

As Iraq has faded as an issue for the party, Democrats have largely returned to talking about domestic and economic issues. In part, it's because the country is focused there, but it's also because these are the areas where Democrats have traditionally felt the strongest.

But many veterans of the Iraq fights worry that the party is giving up valuable ground in the national security arena that it was able to gain over the past 15 years ― making clear that strength doesn't have to equal military might and that Republicans aren't the only party that can be trusted on foreign policy. Officials haven't offered clear alternatives to what Trump is doing that the party has been able to unify around.

[HuffPost]​

Over at the American Conservative, Daniel R. DePetris pulls no punches in calling the war an unmitigated disaster and excoriating "the hubris, stupidity, and neoconservative babble that helped tear Iraq apart."

[W]hat about the neoconservatives' central rationale for the war, that regime change in Iraq would serve as a powerful example for the people of the Middle East to demand democracy and freedom in their own societies? To state the obvious, those arguments were disproven the moment the Iraqi state itself collapsed.

Has the foreign policy establishment learned the lessons of Iraq? Not at all, and now some of the same people who trumpeted the war in 2002 and 2003 are being seriously considered for senior national security positions in the Trump administration. The majority of Americans who are tired of the US military serving as the sheriffs of the Middle East and who pine for realism, restraint, and a little humility in their foreign policy may need to wait a while for the elites to catch up.

[The American Conservative]

In The Hill, William S. Smith points out that Britain's government made an effort to grapple fully with the Iraq War by commissioning a seven-year inquiry led by Sir John Chilcot, which produced a blistering report on Tony Blair's missteps in the lead-up to the war. By contrast, America has not yet held the architects of the Iraq War to account.

While Blair has had his political reckoning, the political reckoning for Bush and the team who engineered the invasion has yet to come. When the Chilcot report was released in 2016, a spokesman released a defiant statement: "President Bush continues to believe the whole world is better off without Saddam Hussein in power." Given the almost unfathomable death and destruction unleashed in Iraq and elsewhere that began with the invasion, this continued defiance reveals a staggering moral obtuseness. It is deeply offensive.

Given that the architects of the Iraq disaster are still around and many of them are now pining for confronting Iran, Syria, Russia and others, there is all the more reason for an American version of the Chilcot inquiry.

[The Hill]