How To Interpret The Massive Protests Rocking Iran

Iran's state media reports that nearly 450 people have been arrested and 21 people have died during anti-government protests that began on Thursday. Protests in the politically repressive environment are rare, and when they do occur send sparks flying. Here's what you should read to help make sense of the current unrest.

Protests Began Over Basic Necessities, But Have Turned To Wider Critiques

The protests began in response to a sudden rise in prices for basic food supplies, inflation and new taxes according to The New York Times.

The prices of staples like eggs have risen by up to 40 percent in recent days, with farmers blaming the increases on higher prices for imported feed... So has inflation, which Iran’s Central Bank says has returned to 10 percent. Youth unemployment also remains high... Tempers rose further after Mr. Rouhani submitted to Parliament his 2018 budget, which increases departure taxes for those flying out of the country.



[The New York Times]

According to the CNBC, the protests have turned larger critiques of the Iranian government. What started as protests against the president, turned into protests against Iran's supreme leader.

The demonstrations, initially focused on economic hardships and alleged corruption, turned into political rallies. Anger was soon directed at the clerical leadership in power since the 1979 revolution, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the ultimate authority in Iran's cumbersome system of dual clerical and republican rule.



[CNBC]

The Protests Represent A Festering Political Resentment

On Al Jazeera, Ahmad Sadr argues that Iran's political system is formed in a way that will inherently create conflict, with a weak democratic body that is ultimately controlled by a religious leader.

Deep within Iran's authoritarian system there is a tiny democratic heart, complete with elective, presidential and parliamentary chambers... But it has failed to soften the authoritarian carapace. The reform movement has failed in its mission because the constitution grants three quarters of the political power to the office of the "Supreme Leader": an unelected, permanent appointment whereby a "religious jurist" gains enormous powers... The democratically-elected president and parliament (let alone the media and ordinary citizens) have no prayer of checking the powers of the Supreme Leader.

[Al Jazeera]

The Protests May Help The Reformists Advance Their Agenda

Mohammad Ali Shabani of Al-Monitor writes that despite the protests decentralized and youthful characteristics (being primarily spread through the app Telegram), illustrate a fundamental disconnect between the country's Reformist leaders and the Iranian public.



Indeed, the absence of specific Reformist demands such as the release of Mousavi suggests that the protesters have either become more radicalized in their demands and/or simply don’t belong to the generation that experienced the events of 2009 as adults and subsequently turned more pragmatic — as seen in the high voter participation in both 2013 and 2017 that followed the widespread claims of vote fraud following the 2009 elections. While the prospect that a new generation of Iranians has lost belief in the political establishment’s ability to at the very least channel their grievances is a wake-up call for the Reformist camp, and perhaps a new and unique challenge for the authorities, it also means that there is a wide and perhaps growing disconnect with political elites.

[Al-Monitor]

He suggests the movement could serve as a turning point for the Reform party if they work to address the protesters grievances.

Deaths And Arrests Show The Repressive Power Of The Iranian State

According to state media, 21 people have been killed and 450 people have been arrested, Al Jazeera says. If those figures are correct, they align with Iran's response to the squashed "Green Revolution" in 2009 that followed the election of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and caused what some believe to be hundreds of deaths.

Karim Sadjadpour, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment and a professor at Georgetown, writes in The Atlantic that this level of state control doesn't bode well for the protesters.

The regime’s coercive apparatus — the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Bassij milita — are organized, armed, and abundant, and well-practiced in the brutal science of repression. Opponents of the government, in contrast, are unarmed, leaderless, and rudderless. In addition, Iran has at its disposal tens of thousands of Shia militiamen—including Lebanese Hezbollah—it has been cultivating for years and in some cases decades. For these battle-hardened forces, crushing unarmed Iranian protesters is a much easier task than fighting Syrian rebels or Sunni jihadists.



[The Atlantic]

Can The US Help?

Journalist Eli Lake argues in Bloomberg that the US can help protesters by working with tech companies that have been blocked in Iran and documenting human rights abuses.

The State Department, for example, should work closely with Telegram, WhatsApp and other platforms in Iran to figure out ways around the state’s cyber-ban. These social media companies should beware of the Iranian regime’s allies using their codes of conduct to kick off legitimate journalists and activists. This happened to Potkin Azarmehr, a U.K.-based broadcaster who was one of the first outside journalists to begin documenting the protests this week.

America’s allies with embassies in Tehran and human-rights groups there should begin to compile the names of Iranians arrested, murdered and tortured. The State Department could help by creating a 24-hour crisis center to coordinate such a list, and to publicize these names in Farsi-language media.

[Bloomberg]

Mark Dubowitz, chief executive of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, and Daniel B. Shapiro, of the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, write in Politico that there are other policy solutions



Congress should pass a joint bipartisan resolution modeled on the language it passed overwhelmingly in 2012 in the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act in support of the “efforts made by the people of Iran to promote the establishment of basic freedoms that build the foundation for the emergence of a freely elected, open, and democratic political system.”... the White House, with an assist from the Republican and Democratic leadership in Congress, should use authorities in bipartisan statutes to target the regime for corruption through the Global Magnitsky Act and for human rights abuses through the many executive orders and statutes on the books... the Trump administration, with bipartisan backing, should use sections 402 and 403 of the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act, passed with overwhelming support in 2012, to threaten sanctions against global entities that supply the Iranian regime with tools of repression and censorship.



[Politico Magazine]

In recent days, President Trump has tweeted five times about the unrest, giving his support to protesters and critiquing the Iranian government. The tweets are explicitly an attempt to add ammo to his anticipated withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, but in them he has also mentioned a dedication to human rights and criticism of internet censorship.

The people of Iran are finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime. All of the money that President Obama so foolishly gave them went into terrorism and into their “pockets.” The people have little food, big inflation and no human rights. The U.S. is watching! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018





Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration. The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018





Iran, the Number One State of Sponsored Terror with numerous violations of Human Rights occurring on an hourly basis, has now closed down the Internet so that peaceful demonstrators cannot communicate. Not good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

On Tuesday, US Undersecretary of State Steve Goldstein said the US wants Iran to unblock social media services Instagram and Telegram, according to the AP. Goldstein encouraged Iranians to use VPNs to dodge censorship, and claims the State Department is communicating with Iranians in Farsi through its social media accounts.



Is Trump Giving Ammo To The Iranian Government?

Philip Gordon, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and previous Obama staffer, argues in The New York Times that Trump's statements will simply give ammo to the Iranian government's claims that protests are orchestrated by America.



Whatever Iranians think of their own government, they are unlikely to want as a voice for their grievances an American president who has relentlessly opposed economic relief for their country and banned them from traveling to the United States... His policies are dividing the United States from its international partners and giving Iranians reasons to unite against him. A smarter strategy would be designed to do the opposite.

[The New York Times]

Judging by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's statement Tuesday, that assessment may at least be partially true.

The enemy is waiting for an opportunity, for a flaw, through which they can enter. Look at these events over the last few days. All those who are against the Islamic Republic — those who have money, those who have the politics, those who have the weapons, those who have the intelligence — they have all joined forces in order to create problems for the Islamic Republic and the Islamic Revolution

[CNN]