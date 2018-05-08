Trump Is Pulling Out Of The Iran Nuclear Deal — Here's What To Make Of It

After repeatedly threatening to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal during his 15 months in office (while still periodically renewing it), President Trump finally pulled the trigger on the US' exit from the agreement, in a speech Tuesday.

Trump plans to end the agreement, which puts US sanctions against the country on hold in exchange for Iran's promise to cease nuclear fuel production for over 15 years, by refusing to waive US sanctions against the country. Here's what to read about the decision.

Trump Wants To Force A Renegotiation, But It Seems Unlikely To Happen

President Trump's stated goal is to force a renegotiation of the deal, which he says simply delays the time when Iran will become a nuclear state while giving the country funding:

Rather than push the issues off for another decade, Mr. Trump is betting he can force Iran into a new negotiation... it is clear that Iran will not agree to reopening the terms of the accord itself. And if it were to be reopened, Iran had a series of demands of its own.

Should Mr. Trump withdraw from the accord, Iran could accurately claim that Washington was the first to violate it — a propaganda win. And Iran would be free, if it chose, to resume fuel production, according to diplomats who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive negotiations.

[The New York Times]

Violating The Agreement Risks One Of The Most Important Protections Against A Nuclear Iran

According to The Washington Post's Joby Warrick, Trump's decision to violate the agreement puts one of the most concrete preventative measures of the deal at risk — the unprecedented amount of surveillance ability and testing that has been granted to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

[B]y walking away from the deal, the Trump administration may lose its most important instrument for gauging whether Iran is telling the truth or not, according to former U.S. and U.N. officials and experts familiar with the IAEA’s oversight role. Many experts believe a collapse of the agreement will trigger a suspension of the unique, wide-ranging access accorded to the U.N. nuclear watchdog over the past three years.

In effect, by rejecting the deal as inadequate for preventing Iran from getting the bomb, Trump could make it harder for U.S. officials to detect a secret Iranian effort to build nuclear weapons, the former officials and experts said.

[The Washington Post]

Why Israel Is Encouraging It

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has campaigned against the Iran deal since it was negotiated in 2015, suggesting that its terms opened up the possibility for a nuclear Iran in the future. Last week, Netanyahu advocated against the deal by presenting old documents showing the one-time existence of an Iranian nuclear weapons program. So, what's his aim now? Some hope that a withdrawal from the nuclear deal will destabilize Iran, leading to regime change and a foothold against the country in the brewing proxy war in Syria.

Political circles in Israel pin great hopes on the ability of American secession from the accord to rattle the Iranian economy, which is already in crisis. The plummeting of the Iranian rial (to the extent that trade in foreign currency was halted for a few days), a few protest rallies in Iranian cities and the deepening rift between the conservative camp and the relatively moderate one, the symbolic video clip showing soccer fans shouting the Shah’s name – all of these encourage those who believe that new sanctions will lead to a widespread wave of protests, like the one the authorities ultimately quelled at the end of the “Green Revolution” in 2009.



[Haaretz]

Others, such as Major General Amos Gilad, suggest that the deal buys time for Israel to prioritize its battles.

What Comes Next?

Now, President Trump is faced with the question of what comes next. Trump could choose to simply impose sanctions on Iran alone, fulfilling a campaign promise while disrupting little else. In a more troublesome option, Trump could choose to impose "secondary sanctions" on countries doing business with Iran in an effort to force negotiations towards a "better" deal:

US law empowers the Treasury Department to sanction foreign financial firms that transact with the Central Bank of Iran unless that firm's home country agrees to significantly reduce Iranian oil purchases.

The law doesn't spell out what "significant" means, but the Obama administration asked countries to throttle back imports of Iranian crude by 20 percent every 180 days. Trump is not required to do the same, but analysts say it would present a ready-made option and give his administration cover to continue talks with European countries.

"While President Trump will spin ending the waivers as 'leaving the deal,' we expect the White House will allow a 6-month transition period during which negotiations will continue while Treasury determines compliance metrics," risk consultancy the Rapidan Group said in a note to clients.



[CNBC]

Sanctions Would Raise Gas Prices

In the short term, sanctions from the US on Iran and other countries could raise gas prices, according to Vox. The move would restrict access to foreign oil and stoke fears of war:

Reimposing sanctions on Iran would infuriate the US’s allies and deal a serious blow to Iran’s economy, and could ultimately inspire Iran to pursue nuclear weapons. But it’s also something that could have immediate effects back at home in America. That’s because Iran is an oil powerhouse, and sanctions on its oil exports could cause the price of oil to surge across the globe — something Americans would feel at the gas pump.

Experts say that if Trump withdraws from the deal, it’s likely the price of gas could increase by upward of 30 cents per gallon. “Gas prices nationally would rise to over $3 a gallon if Trump places wide-ranging sanctions on Iran,” Patrick DeHaan, a senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, a firm that monitors gasoline pricing, told me.

[Vox]







