What To Expect From Today's Apple Event

​It's that time of the year you all know and love. The heat and humidity is subsiding. The kids are back in school. You're starting to relish the idea of wearing multiple layers. And yes: it's time for Tim Cook and the Apple Dads to get up on a stage and show you some new telephones and other various bits of consumer technology.

Starting at 1:00 pm EDT today, you can expect some two hours of new iPhones, a new iPad and a new Apple Watch. There will be specs listed, superlatives issued, technology demonstrated.

Thanks to the magic of streaming video technology, you can watch the entire thing on Apple's own website, on any iOS device running iOS 10, on one of their Apple TVs or on Microsoft's Edge browser in case you love Apple events but don't own any Apple products.

You can also read our compelling live blog coverage of the event here. Just refresh this page occasionally while the event is happening and you can read our unique brand of commentary and analysis. It's like Twitter, but better because you're in control of everything and you only have to listen to one person. (Me.)

So, what should you expect? Well, look no further than Bloomberg's Apple Scoop Boy Mark Gurman's reporting ahead of tomorrow's event.



Through the rest of 2018, the world’s most valuable public company will launch three new iPhones, revamped iPad Pros, Apple Watches with larger screens, a new entry-level laptop with a sharper screen, a pro-focused Mac mini desktop computer and new accessories like the AirPower wireless charger.



[Bloomberg]

According to leaked data on Apple's own website, it looks like those phones are going to be called the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max. A few weeks ago 9to5Mac released leaked images of the XS.

Personally, what we're looking forward to is confirmation of what the circle means in the invite Apple sent out a little less than two weeks ago. We're going to be more than a little dissapointed if it's just the Apple Campus.