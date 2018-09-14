It Wouldn't Be Better If iPhones Were Made In The US, And Other Facts

​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Making the iPhone in the US would costs billions, the guy who created the iPhone keyboard thinks he did a good job and Gerrymandering was invented by a guy named Gerry.

Hot on the heels of Wednesday's Apple event — in which the world's most valuable company debuted a new Apple Watch and three new iPhones — Vox's Emily Stewart tackled a question that has followed Apple since the release of the very first iPhone: Why don't they just make them in America? How much more would it cost?

The simple answer, Stewart finds, is that it would roughly cost consumers up to $100 per phone if Apple decided to just pull up their manufacturing and assembly operations overseas. While on the surface that doesn't seem that much — especially if you love nothing more than creating more American jobs even as the country sits at historic unemployment lows — Stewart explains that Apple would need to do a lot to make it happen.

Labor abuse amongst Apple manufacturing partners — chiefly Foxconn, which tech reporter Brian Merchant got a brief glimpse into last year — is certainly evidence that Apple is indeed getting away with paying what would be considered a fair wage here in the state. But Stewart points out that moving operations here in the States would only drive up labor costs from $8 per phone to $16 per phone. And there's no shortage of evidence — looking at you Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk — that running a domestic manufacturing operation wouldn't be rife with it's own share of labor abuse and wage theft.



The reality, Stewart finds, is that a decade of iPhone manufacturing overseas has transformed China's labor economy into one of a skilled manufacturing that almost the entire consumer electronics industry has come to rely on. Uprooting all of that would require billions of dollars, attracting and training an entire workforce from the ground up and years of lead time. In most ways globalization is an awful, destructive force, but in terms of producing the telephone everyone knows and loves, it's succeeded.

[Vox]

If you haven't already gotten your fill of Apple coverage this week — and honestly, who among us could say they have? — you should check out Mike Murphy's interview with former Apple engineer Ken Kocienda.

Kocienda, who was responsible for developing the digital keyboard on the first iPhone — arguably one of the most crucial elements to the iPhone's design and subsequent success — dishes on what it was like to work under conditions of strict secrecy, uncertainty and to present things directly to Steve Jobs.

A few smaller, but nonetheless interesting, tidbits from their talk: Kocienda started out typing on the iPhone with just a single index finger like some kind of maniac, and he never anticipated that people would eventually be glued to their smartphones. It's a really great read.

[Quartz]

It's been a rough week — aren't the always? — but I just absolutely love this one bit of trivia that surfaced on our website this week: A guy named Gerry invented Gerrymandering and the "mandering" is a reference to how a gerrymandered district looks like a salamander.

Let me be clear, gerrymandering absolutely sucks and is just one of the many ways our democracy keeps just about anyone who isn't white or affluent marginalized. But it's kinda hilarious that this term started with a political cartoon criticizing Elbridge Gerry for redistricting parts of Massachusetts by turning one of those districts into a "Gerry Mander."

Also, another bit of trivia, his name is actually pronounced like "Gary," and not "Jerry." No idea how that happened. Dang it, Gerry.

[Digg]