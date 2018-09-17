iOS 12 Is Out Now — And The Reviews Sound Promising

​As promised at WWDC earlier this year, the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system, iOS 12 is available today, September 17. Given that you've probably spent the past year and change dealing with a buggy iOS 11 and a feeling that Apple purposefully slowed down your phone, it wouldn't be crazy to think that upgrading to iOS 12 might not be the best idea.

Based on the early reviews of iOS 12, this is one of those rare moments where your well-placed suspicions of $1 trillion tech giants can be, briefly, laid aside: iOS 12 is a winner.

While you're free to install iOS 12 right this second and read through Apple's own exhaustive changelog, we've pulled together a handful of reviews that have clearly spent some time with the new version of iOS and will help guide your decision on smashing that Install Update button.

iOS 12 Is A Performance-Focused Update

Previous updates to iOS have been marked by large design changes or new features, but mirroring the latest incarnations of the iPhone, Apple has committed to making iOS 12 make your phone run better. If you have at least an iPhone 5S, your phone is going to get a little faster.

Here's the Verge's Chaim Gartenberg on just what it feels like:

Apple is touting performance as one of the main changes in iOS 12, promising things like 40 percent faster speeds for launching apps and up to 70 percent faster speed improvements for launching the camera. And while it’s tough to say whether or not those numbers are really true, the key thing is that it works. Installing iOS 12, for the first time I can remember, has made my iPhone and iPad feel faster and more stable, not less. In weeks of testing (both on the public beta and Apple’s finalized software), my year-old iPhone X flies through tasks.



[The Verge]

The trick, it would seem, is just old-fashioned optimization, explains MacStories:

Apple hasn't shared many details on what exactly has gone into performance enhancements in iOS 12, but we know a little. iOS 12 has been re-engineered to ramp up performance instantly and increase CPU cycles more quickly than before; if an app suddenly requires more resources than anticipated, iOS 12 is able to allocate them more quickly by freeing up resource space (memory, CPU, GPU, etc.) in places where the user likely doesn't need it. In practice, this means that the camera launches and auto-focuses faster because iOS 12 instantly prioritizes it, or that a GPU-intensive visualization shouldn't bring other parts of the system to a crawl if you switch between apps.



[MacStories]

iOS 12 Will Also Try And Wean You Off Your Phone

In addition to dozens of quality-of-life improvements, Apple is introducing a new feature with iOS 12: Screen Time. Aimed at helping you track your usage of apps, and adding the ability to limit access to the things on your phone based on either the time of day or amount of usage, Screen Time is Apple's measured response to getting you off your phone just short of logging off.

Based on Ars Technica's Samuel Axon, it actually kind of works!

Apple has made this feature quite comprehensive, and I think it will cover most people's needs. Areas for improvement do exist; for example, try as I might, I couldn't find a way to apply App Limits only to certain apps instead of broad categories or even to customize which apps belong in which categories. But if you're looking for time limit controls on a smartphone, you won't find anything more powerful right now.



[Ars Technica]

Axon demurs that if you don't think your phone usage is problematic you can outright ignore Screen Time, but the Independent's Andrew Griffin makes a short, compelling argument for giving it a try.

Apple doesn't want you to stop using your phone, of course. But it appears to be aiming to make the time you do spend with it as happy and efficient as possible, concentrating on the quality of the attention it commands rather than the sheer quantity of it.



[The Independent]

iOS 12 Finally Groups Together Notifications

Those who've had the luxury of owning an iPhone for the better part of a decade might remember a time when notifications weren't an all-consuming, homescreen cluttering nuisance that never seems to go away. You might remember a time when getting a notification was actually useful and exciting! Well, iOS 12 attempts to take a step towards that with the introduction of notification groupings. At a base level, iOS 12 will group notifications by app, instead of sending your homescreen into a cascade of unending pleas for attention.

The Verge's Gartenberg thinks it's a good first step, with a welcome ability to customize and respond to notifications straight from the home screen.

And each notification now offers the option to edit settings for that app when it comes in — you’ll be able to set an app’s notifications to be delivered quietly, without pinging your phone, or turn them off all together, all without having to navigate Apple’s granular and labyrinthine menus [...] It’s overall much better than it was, but Apple still has a ways to go compared to Google’s easier-to-manage notifications in Android.

[The Verge]

Ars Technica's Axon feels, however, that there's still room for improvement:

At this point, some of us have a lot of apps that send a lot of notifications, so this feature is very welcome. I would have liked to have been able to customize it a bit more, though. The automatic setting is too opaque; developers can make their apps break out notifications into two or more groups instead of one, but the user won't always know why.



[Ars Technica]

Oh And There's Siri Macros... Sorry, I Mean 'Siri Shortcuts'

As mentioned earlier, there are a handful of small improvements that aim to just make iOS a little better — redesigns to the Stocks, Books and News apps; updates to the camera app to make it more like Snapchat and Instagram stories; iPhone X users get expanded animoji and new Memoji options.

But the biggest out of the smaller updates is the ability to configure Siri to set off a chain of events. The best way I can think to explain is that that you can tell Siri something simple like "Hey Siri, I'm on my way home," and it'll pull up directions in your Maps app of choice, text whomever needs to know you're heading home, and even set the mood lighting for any Homekit-connected devices you have in your house.

The Independent's Griffin notes that Siri Shortcuts is Apple recognizing that their AI voice assistant works better as a technology that works through multiple apps, and less so as a singular, Hal 9000-like entity"

This is possible because Apple has gradually been splitting apart what an app actually is. No longer is it just the button on your home screen: there are the extensions that pop up when you go to share something, for instance, allowing you to drop an attachment into any app, or the widgets that appear on the home screen. Some of the most important apps don't actually get opened much at all.

Shortcuts is the latest chapter in that work, and perhaps the most exciting of all. It means that the entire iPhone becomes programmable, ripping apart apps into their various useful parts, and allowing you to combine them in one efficient way.

[The Independent]





TL;DR iOS 12 will make your phone faster, either through passive performance improvements, or by letting you take a more active roll in understanding and controlling your phone usage. It's good.