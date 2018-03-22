This Is The Most Perfectly Executed Intentional Free Throw Miss We've Ever Seen

​It's a reasonable basketball strategy to foul the opposing team on purpose when leading by 3 points with time about to expire. The thinking goes that the opposing team will only have a chance at two free throws, rather than a game-tying three pointer.

Of course, there's the remote chance that the free throw shooter will make the first shot, intentionally miss the second and his team will score a quick put back, tying the game. But that's the worst case, right?

Wrong. In a turn of events we've never seen before, Brazilian pro player Paulinho Boracini made the first free throw and then did this:

Here it is from another angle:

