InfoWars Is Holding A Contest To Hire A New Reporter And The Audition Videos Are... Something Else

InfoWars needs a new reporter and Alex Jones, ever the populist, has turned the application process into a contest (with cash prizes!). Reporter Will Sommer drew our attention to the entry video and they are quite something, with most falling somewhere on a scale from bizarre to completely unintelligible.

To get us started, Ninja Alex420 has multiple entries, all of them verging on parody. As far as we can discern, however, Ninja Alex420 is sincere, which makes moments like him bumbling into a Jimmy Johns when he really wants to go into a Starbucks (to secretly "expose" a cashier) absolutely priceless:

You can see his other videos here and here.





Next up: Ben Matthews, who's here to yell at someone named Frank (?) and just thump his chest a whole lot:

We don't even know where to start with this one, but we doubt even Alex Jones would want to share an office with this guy:







"Charlieinthebox The Patriotic Miscreant" just rants about religion in schools — to be clear, Charlieinthebox wants a lot more of it — for 5 minutes. But while Charlieinthebox has some on-camera chops (compared to the other entrants), he makes the crucial mistake of not spending half his video plugging InfoWars supplements:





Kyle Olsovksy just wants the kind of job that you can audition for shirtless:





Samuel Di Gangi would like you to know that the US government has been slaughtering kittens since 1970 (and that he has a Photoshop subscription):





There are, unfortunately, a lot more where these came from. Congrats to the future winner on their job hawking overpriced diet supplements.