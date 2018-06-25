Terrible Marketing Stunt Involves A Security-Guarded Mural In LA Just For Verified Social Media Influencers

You read the headline. You know why you're here. Look at this tweet from Vice reporter Justin Caffier:

There’s a new security-guarded mural in LA that only allows influencers and verifieds to take pics in front of it. pic.twitter.com/PDlLJ9C0DI — justin caffier (@JustinCaffier) June 25, 2018





I am so mad!!!

As a non-verified Twitter/Instagram/Snapchat user who spends a lot of time on Twitter/Instagram/Snapchat, I am offended. How dare someone preemptively stops me from taking a selfie in front of their corny piece of art and posting it with a snarky caption for my 667/271/67 followers to scroll past?

What's worse: that someone that's trying to keep us un-influential folks out is a brand that currently boasts little-to-no following. Take a look at the sign next to the security guard in that second photo:

That Instagram account? Just 38 followers at press time. Twitter? A paltry 94 followers. If it were to follow its own rules, this brand/marketing stunt wouldn't even be allowed to post for a photo in front of its own mural.

One final mortal internet sin: the name "Like and Subscribe" has already been taken by a thing on the internet. Like and Subscribe, a common refrain among YouTubers, is the name of a podcast hosted by Taylor Lorenz and Julia Alexander.

When asked for comment, Lorenz — a staff writer for the Atlantic who covers social media and internet culture — confirmed the mural has nothing to do with her project. Lorenz added:

"I actually think this is hilarious and just such a perfect encapsulation of everything that's wrong with today's influencer culture. Influencers are already getting upgraded at hotels, free meals at restaurants, subsidized apartments in luxury buildings, why wouldn't they get their own exclusive Instagram Playgrounds?"

Lorenz is right. Separating the influencers from everybody else in a public space is a strange thing to do in a city like LA — one that's already going through serious issues with more traditional types of gentrification. And to stratify the city according to a metric as broken and notoriously problematic as social networks and their verification systems just compounds the weird tone-deaf aspect of this little marketing stunt.

And yet despite all the problems, both serious and silly, the people behind this dumb stunt trudge on. Which is part of the reason it's fun to rag on, Lorenz says.

"In my opinion, it's so awful it's good"