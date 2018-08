WE CAN BARELY EVEN WALK ON SAND

Bodybuilder and Crossfit athlete Demi Bagby was relaxing at Pacific Beach in San Diego when she decided to spend a few minutes doing a very long and truly ludicrous series of flips.

Without further adieu, please enjoy this gainer, punch forward roll, roundoff, double back handspring, back tuck, double back handspring, back tuck, double back handspring, back tuck.

A post shared by Demi Bagby 💋 (@demibagby) on Aug 5, 2018 at 10:24am PDT





Flippin' unbelievable.