NORMAL COUNTRY, ABNORMAL DISTRIBUTION

How Much Money You Need To Make To Be Part Of The 1% — And Every Other Percentile

There's a lot that can be said about income inequality in America, but a picture (or a graph) tells a thousand words. So if you want to get a sense of just how much more money the ultra-wealthy take home than the rest of us do, take a gander at this graph showing how much money you have to make to fall into the 1% — or any other percentile.  

 

[via Reddit]

Poetically named Redditor splityoassintwo built this graph using data from the Census Bureau's 2016 American Community Survey, as broken down by the personal finance website DQYDJ. As you can see, that survey places the cutoff for the 1% at $430,000 in annual income. That's more than 7 times as much as the median income ($59,000, according to the survey).

Splityoassintwo also charted how many people fall into each $10,000 income bracket, which is another great way to visualize the gap between the rich and everyone else.  

 

[via Reddit]

As you can see, more Americans earn between $20,000 and $30,000 than any other $10,000 bracket. But this distribution function has a very long tail, with fewer and fewer people taking home each $10,000 bump in income. (Ignore the tall bar above $200K+ — that includes literally everyone who earned more than $200,000, whether they earned $200,001 or $50,000,000. If the graph continued to break down income distribution by $10,000 bracket, you'd probably expect that long tail to continue quite a ways.)

If you're like us, these graphs will probably make you happy if you're somewhere in the middle of the curve — even if you wish the curve were a bit less dramatic.

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
WU-TANG FAMILY

2 diggs Slate Magazine
"He's always telling me books to read. I have this huge list of books that he's like, 'You have to read this. This is smart because it will teach you about the art of business and there's a chapter in here about your name.'"