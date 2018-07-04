A Fascinating Visualization Of How Income Has Changed Around The World Since 1950

In America, average income has been basically flat for five decades as economic gains increasingly go to a tiny minority at the top of the income bracket. But American wage stagnation is only a small part of a larger global story — one that is summarized in a fascinating new graph. Swedish statistics professor Michael Höhle put together a fascinating visualization of the distribution of incomes, adjusted for inflation, in Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe between 1950 and 2015.



It's rare to find a data visualization with so much information in it. You could watch this over and over and over again and notice a new thing every time. Two big trends, for instance, are the increase in population in Asia over time, and the huge improvements in real income for Asians since 1950. Another less obvious trend is that European incomes more or less stopped gaining ground in the 1990s. Then there's the disturbing thickening of African incomes on the left side of the graph starting around 2000, representing so many people who've been left behind by global economic growth.

You can read more about the data, math and code behind the graph on Höhle's blog.

[Via Reddit]​