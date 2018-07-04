WAIT... THE WORLD *IS* FLAT???

A Fascinating Visualization Of How Income Has Changed Around The World Since 1950

In America, average income has been basically flat for five decades as economic gains increasingly go to a tiny minority at the top of the income bracket. But American wage stagnation is only a small part of a larger global story — one that is summarized in a fascinating new graph. Swedish statistics professor Michael Höhle put together a fascinating visualization of the distribution of incomes, adjusted for inflation, in Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe between 1950 and 2015. 

[OC] World Income Mountains 1950-2015 animated Gapminder & Factfulness Style from r/dataisbeautiful
 

It's rare to find a data visualization with so much information in it. You could watch this over and over and over again and notice a new thing every time. Two big trends, for instance, are the increase in population in Asia over time, and the huge improvements in real income for Asians since 1950. Another less obvious trend is that European incomes more or less stopped gaining ground in the 1990s. Then there's the disturbing thickening of African incomes on the left side of the graph starting around 2000, representing so many people who've been left behind by global economic growth.

You can read more about the data, math and code behind the graph on Höhle's blog.

[Via Reddit]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
BEER SEERS

11 diggs
My friends and I have wondered for years if there's any difference at all between the different kinds of Corona. I decided to get to the bottom of it.
A REAL HEADACHE

0 diggs BBC
Migraines affect one in every five women and is the world's second-largest contributor to years of disability. But research remains severely underfunded — and some specialists dismiss it as a "real neurology."