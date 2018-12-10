DOES IT AGE WELL?

The Income Level Of Different Age Groups In The US, Visualized

There's common belief that people's salary trajectories are pretty much determined by the time they reach 35 years old, but is that really true?

Using data from the Integrated Public Use Microdata Series' Current Population Survey, Visual Capitalist has put together a chart that visualizes the income levels of people at different ages in the US:

 

If you look at the median income levels in the chart, you'll notice that the increase of median income from $35,000 to $44,000 between the ages of 30 and 35 is the most dramatic increase among all the salary jumps. After the age of 40, the median salary level pretty much holds level.

If we break down the data and focus on how many people at each age are earning more than $100,000 a year, 35 is still an important year. Only the top 1% are making $100,000 or more before the age of 25, but between the age of 25 and 35, the percentage of Americans who join the $100K club jumps from 2% to 12%.

 

[Read more at Visual Capitalist

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
None
OFFERS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

An Insane 75,000 Mile Bonus Has Just Hit The Market

23 diggs thepointsguy.com
This bank is announcing a groundbreaking offer for its miles-earning cards, and it's news that many of us have been waiting to hear for years. Starting in December, this card will become a flexible points currency with real power. Partner offer, terms apply.