I'm An Internet Writer, And I'm Tired Of This Ubiquitous Headline Formula

If you're a masochist like me, and you spend a non-significant part of your leisure time reading opinion pieces on the internet, you’ve probably noticed a certain headline formula gaining popularity over the past few years.



This type of headline is written in the first person, regardless of whether the piece in question is a personal essay. It's usually two or three short sentences, or a compound sentence connected with an "and." It states the author's credentials for having an opinion, then it summarizes the opinion itself. Here are a few examples from the space of a couple weeks in February: "I'm a Campus Sexual Assault Activist. It's Time to Reimagine How We Punish Sex Crimes." "I'm a teenager. And I’m fed up with adults' excuses for weak gun laws." "I'm a 37-year-old Afro-Latino comic nerd. I've waited a lifetime for 'Black Panther.'"

Long, literal, declarative, social-media-friendly headlines are a fact of the internet age, but it’s hard to say when this particular subset of long, literal, declarative, social-media-friendly headline first sprang out of an editor’s brain. It seems to me that the formula, henceforth referred to as the credential-establishing headline, peaked at some point during the course of the 2016 presidential campaign. (See, for instance, "I'm a Young Black Man and I Support Donald Trump" and "I'm a Young Black Woman and I Support Trump," which ran in Time and Vice, respectively, less than a month apart.) The trend has since plateaued, with major newspapers and websites churning out new credential-establishing headlines every few weeks. The Washington Post, in particular, seems quite enamored of the genre. It’s even been parodied by Clickhole. ("I'm A Feminist, But I Don’t Support Planned Parenthood. I'm Brittle As A Twig, But I Can Never Break. What Am I?") It’s clunky and simplistic — so why do editors keep writing headlines that establish the writer’s credentials before stating their argument?

The most optimistic reading of this headline trend is that it represents a growing understanding that opinions don't arise in a vacuum — a person's background shapes their worldview. For instance, Monica Beverly Hillz is the perfect person to respond to RuPaul's recent comments rejecting trans women on "RuPaul's Drag Race," and the headline of her essay on the controversy tells you why: "I’m a trans woman and a drag queen. Despite what RuPaul says, you can be both." Many of these essays explicitly acknowledge the fact that life experience informs opinions, such as "I'm a female chef. Here’s how my restaurant dealt with harassment from customers," in which chef Erin Wade points out, "Although it is encouraging to see men finally being called out for inappropriate behavior, it's less so that the focus is still, frankly, on men." As a woman in a male dominated industry, Wade has a different perspective on sexual harassment than a male chef might, and her unique perspective is a big part of what makes her essay interesting — so you can’t blame her editors for using the headline to cue you in to that fact.

What used to be known as a #slatepitch is now a survival mechanism for anyone publishing online.

But it's not just people from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds who are stating their credentials in headlines; people from traditionally overrepresented backgrounds are stating their credentials in headlines, too. Perhaps this is is an indirect result of the democratization of online discourse. Once upon a time, when you saw a headline in a newspaper opinion section about a historical topic, you might automatically assume that the author was a historian. These days, everyone on Twitter is an amateur historian, which might be why Time recently titled an essay by historian Nancy Goldstone, "I'm a Historian, and I Think Women's History Month Is a Mistake." Identifying an author’s academic or professional credentials in a headline is a way to advertise their authority in a generally nonhierarchical online world.

Of course, not all of the identities stated in headlines of this type are professions. For every "I’m a historian" or "I’m a doctor," you’re just as likely to see "I’m a Republican" or "I’m a feminist." This type of ideological self-identification is usually a sign that the headline in question is engaging in a somewhat crude form of trolling. The key to this particular subtype — the worst kind of credential-establishing headline — is that the second part of the headline contradicts the expectations created by the first part of the headline. "I'm a Democrat and it's time for our party to apologize to America" might as well be stating, "Enjoy the hate-read, Democrats." Trolling credential-establishing headlines do a disservice to writers as well as readers, by reducing their argument to a cheap provocation, regardless of how nuanced or interesting it actually is. (To be fair, cheaply provocative headlines of all kinds are a mainstay of the social-media era — what used to be known as a #slatepitch is now a survival mechanism for anyone publishing online.)

Regardless of what they're about, credential-establishing headlines all tend to blend together once you look at enough of them. Which is why I thought it would be fun to give you a quiz to see whether you can match the first, self-identification part of some real credential-establishing headlines with the second, opinion-stating part of them. How well can you guess a writer’s opinion based on their stated identity? Or, if you're not a quiz person, feel free to mix and match elements from the two columns to generate new, albeit implausible, headlines. After all, you’re a Digg reader, and you’re not going to let anyone tell you what to do.





Credentials

1. I'm a sexual assault survivor.​

2. I'm a feminist. I study rape culture.

3. I'm an entrepreneur. I'm a lesbian.

4. I'm a Roman Catholic bishop.

5. I'm a disability rights activist.

6. I'm a US military vet.

7. I'm a stripper.

8. I'm a doctor with end-stage cancer.

9. I'm your bartender.

10. I'm a judge.

11. I'm a lecturer.

12. I'm a sexual consent educator.

13. I'm a white cop.

14. I'm a progressive mayor.



Opinions

a. I don't want a raise.

b. Here's why I voted no on removing my city's Confederate statue.

c. Here's what's missing in the Aziz Ansari conversation.

d. I don't want Al Franken to resign.

e. I enjoy being consensually objectified.

f. I support Black Lives Matter.

g. I'm in a healthy, monogamous relationship.

h. I feel afraid in my own country.

i. 'I'm with her.'

j. I make memes for Jesus.

k. I think criminal court is horrifying.

l. I support medical aid in dying.

m. #MeToo is incredibly isolating.

n. I don't feel I can speak freely any more.





