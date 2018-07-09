IHOB Renames Itself Back To IHOP, Admits It Was A Ruse All Along

​Last month, the International House of Pancakes announced a shocking change to their name: starting on June 11 they were to be called The International House of Burgers. After 60 years of going by IHOP, they're now IHOb.

Just over a month later, IHOb has now made another announcement. They're now IHOP (again).

We’re giving away 60¢ short stacks on July 17 from 7a-7p for IHOP’s 60th birthday. That’s right, IHOP! We’d never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers) pic.twitter.com/KsbkMJhKuf — IHOP (@IHOP) July 9, 2018

It was all a stunt. A ruse to get you to notice their new burger options. They even have the... gall? Courage? Brazen cynicism? To call it as such. And hey, guess what, we suspected just as much when IHOP first announced this whole charade:

This IHOb "rebranding" is what those in the business call a "marketing stunt." This is an attempt to generate "buzz" and "engagement" around a brand. Judging by the fact that this tweet has almost as many replies as it does likes — known as a ratio, a signal that something is bad and/or controversial, amongst those who spend far too much time on Twitter — you could argue that IHOP has succeeded.



Now, you might point out that we are not the real winners here. While it's all fine and good to sit here and type out onto this website that "We told you so!" We are not the real winners. The real winners aren't even IHOP, who have managed to squeeze three separate stories out of us, and stretch a simple name flip into a month's long PR stunt. No, the real winners are you, the consumer, who now can enjoy 60-cent short stacks at IHOP from open to close on July 17. Congrats to you.