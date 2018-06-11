It's Burgers. The 'B' In IHOb Stands For Burgers

​If you were online last week, you might remember a startling bit of news: The International House of Pancakes, also known as IHOP, announced they were to rename themselves to IHOb. Coyly, they omitted what the "b" would stand for.

Today, as promised, they finally announced what the "b" stands for.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

It's burgers. The International House of Burgers. Sure, we might have predicted wrong — we assumed the more pedestrian "bargains" — but we still believe this is still nothing more than a publicity stunt. Our evidence? Well, heading to IHOP.com this morning does yield the diner chain's rebrand.



However, one might imagine that if IHOB was truly serious about their name change, then going to IHOB.com would be their intended destination here on the web. Unfortunately, IHOB.com still seems to be under construction.

That they would move away from pancakes, a traditional breakfast staple, to burgers, an unorthodox breakfast option at best, is a bit of a head-scratcher. As we mentioned in our earlier analysis of the rebrand, breakfast is one of the few growing markets for traditional sit-down restaurants. Now that they're the International House of Burgers this arguably puts them in competition with Applebee's, the only other restaurant brand in parent company Dine Brands' portfolio.

For now, we're happy to write this off as a simple marketing stunt. And a marketing stunt about burgers — exactly how mad can one be about that. If you're local IHOP changes its signage however, well, maybe then it's worth getting fired up about.