If You Don't Love Memes At Their ____, Then You Don't Deserve Them At Their ____

​At Digg we treat memes as anyone should: very, very seriously. That includes the good, the weird, the classic and the Fraiser.

Notice I didn't say "bad." There are no bad memes, per se. There are only memes you can't handle. Which brings us to today's obsession:

 


It's a simple concept based on an older internet meme based on a famous quote often misattributed to Marilyn Monroe. It's the text "if you then you don't love don't deserve me at my me at my"1 followed by a photo of someone or something looking rough, and then the same person/thing looking its best.

Anyone can make one, and they can be as specific or as broad as you'd like.

They can take the form of an "Arrested Development" reference:

 


A playful jab at a famed basketball coach/nosepicker:

 


Pepe metamemes:

 


Promos for your NBC sitcom:

 


Tributes to how hot Jonah Hill has become:

 


Cursed/blessed images of Demi Lovato:

 


Horses wearing pants:

 


Odd birds:

 


Or a beloved old internet brand with a fresh look:

 


Now get out there and make your own memes come true.

1 Just make sure you copy and paste the text from someone else's tweet to preserve that pretty formatting.

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social Editor

