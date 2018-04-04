If You Don't Love Memes At Their ____, Then You Don't Deserve Them At Their ____

​At Digg we treat memes as anyone should: very, very seriously. That includes the good, the weird, the classic and the Fraiser.

Notice I didn't say "bad." There are no bad memes, per se. There are only memes you can't handle. Which brings us to today's obsession:

if you then you don't

don't love deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/rRE2y0qHiL — Foxy Grandma 👵🏼💅🏻✨ (@officialfoxygma) April 3, 2018





It's a simple concept based on an older internet meme based on a famous quote often misattributed to Marilyn Monroe. It's the text "if you then you don't love don't deserve me at my me at my" followed by a photo of someone or something looking rough, and then the same person/thing looking its best.

Anyone can make one, and they can be as specific or as broad as you'd like.

They can take the form of an "Arrested Development" reference:

if you then you

don't love don't deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/N52XFmHDBw — Marcus White (@marcuspwhite) April 4, 2018





A playful jab at a famed basketball coach/nosepicker:

if you then you don't

don't love deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/pwrTSmsYla — Otto's Army (@OttosArmy) April 4, 2018





Pepe metamemes:

If you then you don’t

don’t love deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/BChlvySjpL — elle (@mitsurutenma) April 4, 2018





Promos for your NBC sitcom:

if you then you

don't love don't deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/ZNxUopT77A — Hot Diggity Dog It's The Good Place 🌭 (@nbcthegoodplace) April 3, 2018





Tributes to how hot Jonah Hill has become:

if you then you don’t

don’t love deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/I5lGtti0BK — Flexington Ave Local (@Dr_TacoMD) April 2, 2018





Cursed/blessed images of Demi Lovato:

if you then you don’t

don’t love deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/fFsFYHMnJ4 — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) April 3, 2018





Horses wearing pants:

If you then you don’t

don’t love deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/nnbqZvC3Jf — dieworkwear (@dieworkwear) April 4, 2018





Odd birds:

if you then you

don't love don't deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/QY8GM1nikV — Amer. Birding Assoc. (@ABA) April 4, 2018





Or a beloved old internet brand with a fresh look:

if you then you

don't love don't deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/GIP3Bj9GXR — Digg (@digg) April 4, 2018





Now get out there and make your own memes come true.