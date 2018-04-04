If You Don't Love Memes At Their ____, Then You Don't Deserve Them At Their ____

At Digg we treat memes as anyone should: very, very seriously. That includes the good, the weird, the classic and the Fraiser.
Notice I didn't say "bad." There are no bad memes, per se. There are only memes you can't handle. Which brings us to today's obsession:
It's a simple concept based on an older internet meme based on a famous quote often misattributed to Marilyn Monroe. It's the text "if you then you don't love don't deserve me at my me at my"1 followed by a photo of someone or something looking rough, and then the same person/thing looking its best.
Anyone can make one, and they can be as specific or as broad as you'd like.
They can take the form of an "Arrested Development" reference:
A playful jab at a famed basketball coach/nosepicker:
Pepe metamemes:
Promos for your NBC sitcom:
Tributes to how hot Jonah Hill has become:
Cursed/blessed images of Demi Lovato:
Horses wearing pants:
Odd birds:
Or a beloved old internet brand with a fresh look:
Now get out there and make your own memes come true.