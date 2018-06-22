I'm Begging You MLB, Let Ichiro Keep His Disguise

​Baseball gets a bad rap as a "boring" sport. The innings are too long and there are too many of them, people say. It's too bound up in statistics. The uniforms are goofy (okay, I personally believe that one). Forget all of that — baseball is the backdrop for the strangest shit in sports, and I wouldn't have it any other way.

Today's entry in the pantheon of baseball weirdness is very near and dear to my Pacific Northwest heart. Seattle Mariners legend and current special assistant Ichiro Suzuki was photographed in the dugout wearing a hoodie, sunglasses and fake mustache in an attempt to skirt around the fact that he's, er, not supposed to be there.

First, someone needs to give a prize to AP photographer Bill Kostroun for capturing this already-iconic picture of Incognito Mode Ichiro. It's almost perfect, save for one thing — this image alone doesn't do a great job showing off the fact that Ichiro went with a short-sleeved hoodie for his disguise. Maybe my brain is just broken, but that detail alone makes this attempt at laying low ten times more hilarious. Thankfully, Kostroun snapped another photo that makes this wardrobe choice abundantly clear.

Hmm, who could possibly be the guy intently watching the game from the dugout with shades, a push-broom 'stache and the well-defined forearms of a baseball player?

As AP baseball writer Ben Walker noted this morning, Ichiro took a cue from former Mets manager Bobby Valentine, who in 1999 returned to the dugout after an ejection with a pair of sunglasses and a fake mustache that… he apparently just had with him that day?

Valentine was fined and suspended for his disguise. To me, there's no question that the MLB should just let this one slide. In fact, I think it should be canonized alongside the other weirdest moments in the history of the sport. Ichiro's disguise will have forever have a place in baseball history alongside Valentine's even shoddier attempt, the numerous crimes of the Phillie Phanatic, Terry Collins's way with words ("our ass is in the jackpot") and that time when Randy Johnson completely obliterated a bird. It deserves celebration.

In fact, there's already a great way MLB celebrates its stars that'd be perfectly suited to this. Just need to make a few tweaks, and...

Incredible, if I do say so myself. Of course it'll actually have to be a tiny cloth hoodie to preserve the bobbling, but I'm sure the toy people can figure that one out.