IT KEEPS GOING... AND GOING... AND GOING...

​Ichiro Suzuki's not quite retiring from professional baseball just yet, but with the recent announcement of his move to an advisory position with the Seattle Mariners folks are assessing his career. Daren Willman, the Director of Baseball Research & Development for Major League Baseball (yes, Baseball R&D is a job) whipped up this mesmerizing video plotting every single one of Ichiro's US career hits:

I got a ton of requests for this.... A time lapse for every hit of Ichiro's @mlb career. pic.twitter.com/w8uhzlSnp0 — Daren Willman (@darenw) May 6, 2018

18 seasons of MLB greatness in just under 90 seconds. Not bad, not bad at all.



[@darenw]