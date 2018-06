A TIE SO FAR

A few minutes after Argentina took the lead, Alfred Finnbogason answered with the first World Cup goal in Iceland's history.

Before Iceland's answer, Argentina had led 1-0 with a beautiful goal from Sergio Aguero, his World Cup first.

El Kun!



Sergio Aguero creates something out of nothing to put Argentina ahead 1-0.

Update 10:31 am: A penalty shot by Messi was saved by Halldorsson.