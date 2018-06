Iceland is home to just over 300,000 people, and for 2 hours on Saturday afternoon, it appeared that most of them were asleep — at least that's what you might have thought if you were looking at this graph of water usage, released by utility company Veitur:

During the two halves of the game, household water usage dropped to overnight levels, spiking at halftime and full-time. Nothing too surprising here, but it's neat to see how dramatic of an impact the game had.





[Via The Reykjavic Grapevine]