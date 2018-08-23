I Want To Log Off

This past weekend I took a bus to Philadelphia. I make this trip fairly regularly, and have come to learn that the two-hour or so ride from New York to Philly requires a snack. For this particular ride, I chose a bag of black licorice. A little salty, a little sweet, really just the best of both sides of snacking aisle.

As the bus roared out of the city, I dug out my bag black licorice. Snack time. But as I was about to open the package I felt a wave of anxiety, as if everyone's eyeballs were suddenly burning a hole into the back of my head.

A teen was sitting next to me on the bus, futzing around on his phone. I couldn't shake this notion that as soon as I opened this bag of black licorice, this teen — or someone, anyone on this bus, really — was going to post about it. "Guy on this bus to Philly just opened a BIG bag of black licorice," they would tweet or whatever. The likes and retweets would come tumbling in. All because I just wanted to enjoy a snack on my trip to Philly.

I paused for a moment: what the fuck am I thinking? What is wrong with me? I opened my bag of black licorice and started to enjoy it. I pulled out my phone, opened Twitter and tweeted:

I genuinely believe the internet has poisoned my mind.

Not in a fun way where I've molded my understanding of 4Chan edgelords, Tumblr drama and other dark incomprehensible corners of the internet into an attractive media personality who trades on their irony poisoning for a living wage.

But in a sad, more subtle way in which being online has altered how I think, how I communicate, and how I live. And now, years after regular exposure, I've only come to recognize the toll it has taken on me.

Yes, I would like to log off. But not because it's going to make me any better. The damage has already been done. I just would like to spend some time away from the regular reminder that I chose to live — and for a time enjoyed! — next to a metaphorical toxic waste dump.

The View From Everywhere

I, like most of my millennial cohort, grew up on the internet. It's not new, it's not alien, it's the most familiar thing any of us have. Where any of us have hung out online drastically varies from person to person, but I think we all have this innate ability to understand how the internet works. It's not a mysterious series of tubes or a secret underground lair. It's just bored people sitting behind screens pecking away at keyboards to mildly entertain other bored people sitting behind screens. We use this knowledge to do things like write good tweets for brands or explain things online to those who aren't.

I will say that the beginning of the end for me came a few weeks ago. For 10 days in July, I went to Chicago with a group of friends to race bicycles. The amount of hours a day this requires is more than you think. Suffice it to say that for 10 days I did not look at the internet.

I didn't feel free, or started to see the world for "what it really is" as most wellness and "unplugging" proponents preach. It just... wasn't part of my life for 10 days. Which would have been fine, if I didn't have to return to work.

My job is not a complicated one. I look at the internet every day, accruing this running knowledge of things happening online. When one reaches a certain level of prominence or complexity we at Digg cover it. You know, like Millennials hating mayo or the EPA allowing new uses of asbestos. I think our explainers are generally useful! It's nice to wade through the sea of information for folks and present them something that has a beginning and an end. While we don't pretend that we can encapsulate the sum total of all human knowledge about a subject in a single blog post, they're good starting points.

The trouble is, in order to identify the stories that merit this kind of treatment, you need to be Logged In. I suppose to truly provide an account of "What The Internet Is Talking About," you need to always be listening.

When I came back from vacation, I had nothing. The first thing that I read that morning was about a congressional candidate bigfoot erotica scandal. I felt like I had returned to the wrong timeline. As I spent the afternoon trying to catch back onto the news cycle, I could feel the poison creep back in. After a week and a half of not having an opinion on anything, really; trying to reactivate that part of my brain — The Take Brain — felt like trying to will myself into a delusion.

The reality is that if I don't do it, someone else will. In a recent edition of his newsletter, Welcome To Hell World, writer Luke O'Neil compares this daily cycle of having to point out and explain the bad stuff — because, look, if we're not going to try and make sense of all of this what the hell are we even doing? — to the old practice of sin eating, agreeing to “consume” other people’s sinfulness to ensure their safe passage to heaven.

Sometimes I think, like the sin-eaters with no other options, I behold the grief of the world without respite because I have no other choice. Each sin I consume I can turn into a living. Much like them it’s a paltry one to be sure, and we’re not much respected either. […] We’ve been driven mad with grief, and we know nothing else but to continue to compound it in a gluttonous feast. We gorge ourselves on the sins of others until it sickens us, hoping, without any sort of reliable proof, that in the end it might help someone, but knowing nonetheless that it won’t.

This was the most alarming bit. Not that I was scraping the insides of my skull for a single halfway-decent blog idea, but that I had quite purposefully put myself in this position. I staked my career success on reading the posts and divining post ideas in response to those posts. Without the posts, without online, I had nothing.

In the George Saunders short story Jon, teens are implanted with hard drives, gargadiscs, so they can accurately recall thousands of advertisements and thus shape future advertisements. The instant recollection is so perfect that it literally shapes how they interpret the world. When they gargadisc is removed, they lose all these memories, and thus the ability to describe anything or even form coherent thoughts.

What I'm saying is that, for me, the internet is my gargadisc.

Everything Happens So Much

Staring into the hate void of Twitter for hours on end is not healthy, but I try my very best to only look at it when I have to. Setting work/life boundaries is not a problem for me. I look at Twitter when I sign on in the morning, and I stop looking at it when I sign off. I ride bicycles, I cook, I play video games, I read books in the park and so on.

It's not that I'm addicted to being online, it's that I can't get away from it.

A consequence of the internet connecting a vast majority of humanity is that most of your friends are also online. They post stories on Instagram, they invite you to things on Facebook, you group chat with them on Slack. It's not that these things have replaced the ways in which you used to interact with your friends — calling, texting, hanging out and so on — but that they've just added more ways to stay in touch.

Which sounds great! Who doesn't want more ways to stay connected with their friends? I guess I do not. There is nothing more exhausting than spending a long day trying to get through all the tweets, all the work Slack messages, all the work emails, and then getting home and going through all the tweets from your friends, all the friend Slack messages, all the group chats you missed and maybe the one or two emails that have trickled into your personal email but somehow seem like two dozen.

And you can't ignore them. In order to be a present friend and member of your group of friends, you can't stop paying attention to the group chats or the email threads or the Instagram stories. When friends stop responding to the group chat we wonder if something is wrong. When friends make a post about life events on Facebook you have to register your Reaction as support. When they post an Instagram story you better be one of those top 5 people in the watch list.

It's increasingly feeling like if I'm not participating in the unending online conversation, I'm not participating in my friendships anymore. What started out as a group chat to organize bike rides is now a meme dumping ground interspersed with "we should all meet up and get beers some time." (We've yet to meet up and get beers some time).

It's not that the nature of friendship has changed, it's that the internet made us believe that all of this was necessary and good.

Am I Even Allowed To Log Off?

The fun thing about being online all day and getting upset and exhausted by posts is that it's hard to feel justified in acknowledging the toll it takes on you.

This is, in part, because you're just sitting at your computer by yourself with nothing but your own thoughts. Are you just lacking perspective? Are you just being a big baby? Maybe you just need to take a walk around the block? Am I actually feeling this way about a 280-character post right now?

This is also, in part, due to the fraught nature of disconnecting. Originally devised by Thought Leaders and wellness hucksters, the "digital detox" took a luddite's view of technology. That anything experienced through the internet wasn't "real" and that only by exiling oneself from the internet could you find the "real." Here's social media theorist Nathan Jurgenson in The New Inquiry describing this far more eloquently than I can:

The disconnectionists see the Internet as having normalized, perhaps even enforced, an unprecedented repression of the authentic self in favor of calculated avatar performance. If we could only pull ourselves away from screens and stop trading the real for the simulated, we would reconnect with our deeper truth.

What's more, those who do unplug are, more often than not, histrionic crybabies who just want to call attention to themselves, as Casey N. Cep explains in the New Yorker:

This is why it’s strange to think of these unplugging events as anything like detox: the goal isn’t really abstinence but a return to these technologies with a renewed appreciation of how to use them. Few who unplug really want to surrender their citizenship in the land of technology; they simply want to travel outside it on temporary visas.

And so it's hard to sit here, day-in-and-day-out getting upset by being online, and say that: yes, the internet is the problem. The internet is here, and there's a lot of good it does and writing a long blog post about why you don't want to be on it anymore is like saying you hate paying bills or something. Listen, buddy, we all gotta do it. And you could argue that, more so than ever, now is a time when you shouldn't disconnect. This is what the current administration wants! They want you to to be disenfranchised so you'll stop paying attention.

I guess my wish isn't so much logging off, it's just that I wish that the internet didn't exist in the way it currently exists. The posts, the stress, the anxiety, the way it has intertwined itself into my life and brain. I wish that the CEO of Twitter didn't believe that it's up to the industry he gutted to fact-check Nazis. I wish the CEO of Facebook didn't believe that, somewhere, there are good-faith Holocaust deniers out there who must be protected. I wish that Facebook didn't actively contribute to increased rates of violence against immigrants. I wish that Facebook wasn't about to assign every user a "trustworthiness" rating. I wish the overall goal of the internet wasn't to monetize every single second of my attention.

The best potential outcome, I think, is one science journalist, and producer of the fantastic podcast Flash Forward, Rose Eveleth came to in an interview with NYU digital historian Finn Brunton. The internet, in due time, will be seen as lead pipes. You see, in the days of ancient Rome, lead pipe plumbing was great. It didn't corrode. It was expensive so having lead pipe plumbing naturally became a status symbol. It took them a few hundred years to realize that the lead pipes were making them go crazy. People still wanted them anyway.

Today it's generally accepted that lead pipes are bad, but we still are dealing with lead poisoning in drinking water in American cities. Perhaps one day we'll finally recognize that the internet is bad.

Being just a single person on this planet, it seems like my only two options are either leave the place that makes me unhappy, or just keep posting about it. If you've read this far, I think you already know what I’m going to do.​