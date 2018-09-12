Hurricane Florence Is Going To Be Bad — Here's Everything You Need To Know

​Hurricane Florence, a massive Category 3 storm, is expected to begin battering the Carolinas with damaging winds on Thursday. Here's what we know about the first major Atlantic hurricane of 2018.

This post will be updated as the storm progresses.

It's Hard To Convey The Size Of The Storm

Hurricane Florence is about 400 miles in diameter, which is difficult to put in perspective. Photos taken from space show how large the storm looks next to Florida:

Hurricane #Florence looks enormous, even from space. Here are three dramatic views of the storm approaching the East Coast, seen from the #GOESEast satellite this morning. Latest updates: https://t.co/LrkBX5oj8L #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/jJGJVOxbHq — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 12, 2018

Put another way, Florence is almost as big as four Ohios:

The Latest Forecast Shows The Storm Stalling Over The Carolinas Between Thursday And Sunday

The National Hurricane Center's most recent projection shows Hurricane Florence's center coming close to the Carolina coast on Thursday night and then slowing way down for the next couple days, maintaining most of its strength as it stalls. As of Wednesday afternoon, the storm's top winds are 120 miles per hour.

Florence "is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 20 to 30 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 40 inches," the National Weather Service wrote in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon. "These numbers are hard to comprehend, but based on past experience, this amount of rain produces life-threatening, catastrophic flooding." (The current North Carolina state record for rainfall during a tropic storm is 24 inches.)



The Storm Surge Associated With Florence Could Be Catastrophic

The winds and low pressure of Florence will produce a tsunami-like storm surge, with ocean water rising up to 20 feet higher than sea level in some areas. The fact that Florence is projected to stall over the coast will contribute to the rising water, since the storm surge will combine with normal high tide, as Weather Underground's Dr. Jeff Masters explains:

Although Florence is an average-sized hurricane right now, the hurricane is expected to increase in size, creating a large storm surge that will likely bring a 6- to 13-foot inundation of the coast along an 80-mile-wide stretch near and to the right of where the eye comes ashore, according to the 5 am EDT Wednesday NHC advisory. The highest surge will come over a 10- to 40-mile-wide stretch where the right-hand eyewall makes landfall...

If Florence expands in size to become a large hurricane, and hits as a Category 4, it could potentially bring a 15 – 20' maximum storm tide to the coast. The storm tide is the combination of the storm surge and the normal lunar tide, measured in height above sea level.

[Weather Underground]

1.7 Million People Have Been Ordered To Evacuate Coastal Areas In Florence's Path

Local, state and federal officials are begging people in evacuation zones to get out on Wednesday, as tropical-storm-force winds will begin affecting the coast by Thursday morning.

As of Tuesday, about 1.7 million people in North and South Carolina and Virginia were under warnings to evacuate the coast, and hurricane watches and warnings extended across an area with about 5.4 million residents...

"Today's the day," [FEMA administrator Jeff Byard] said. "It's time for our citizens to be a part of the team. Heed those warnings and evacuate if you're in one of the zones."

[CBS News]

In spite of the ordered evacuations, South Carolina has not yet evacuated three prisons in the evacuation zone.

UPDATE: MacDougall, Ridgeland and Lieber prisons will NOT be evacuated ahead of #Florence, McMaster says. Between MacDougall and Ridgeland, 1,585 prisoners will remain https://t.co/t1EoDwzhMw — Emily Bohatch (@emilybohatch) September 12, 2018





Florence Is Taking A Strange Path Toward A Region Not Accustomed To Major Hurricanes

Florence is forecast to remain a Category 3 hurricane when it hits land, a rarity for the southern mid-Atlantic coast.

Major hurricanes rarely strike as far north on the Atlantic Coast as Florence appears to be heading. Since 1950, only four hurricanes of Category 3 or higher made landfall between Norfolk, Va., and Savannah, Ga.



[The Washington Post]

Florence's path so far has been extremely unusual for an Atlantic hurricane.

Late last week Florence was in a spot that's typically far enough north for a hurricane to curve out to sea and not impact the United States. In fact, no tropical storm or hurricane in recorded history has passed within 100 miles of Florence's location last Friday and still made a United States landfall.

The second chapter of Florence's unusual path will be written into the weekend.

An abrupt halt in Florence's forward movement is expected near the coast of North Carolina. From there, Florence may then move west or west-southwest for a time before eventually turning back to the north all while moving at a snail's pace.

[The Weather Channel]

President Trump Is Confident In FEMA, Calling The Agency's Maria Response A 'Success'

In the Oval Office on Tuesday, President Donald Trump proclaimed the federal government "ready" for Florence.

"We are as ready as anybody has ever been," Trump said, projecting an image of resolve and seamless management at a time when his leadership style is being criticized as never before, as he appeared with top Federal Emergency Management Agency and Department of Homeland Security chiefs.

The President warned the storm would be "tremendously big and tremendously wet" and that the government was sparing "no expense" and was "totally prepared."



[CNN]



At the same briefing, Trump called FEMA's response to last year's Hurricane Maria "an incredible, unsung success," not acknowledging that almost 3,000 people died in Puerto Rico because of the storm. Meanwhile, Senator Jeff Merkey (D-OR) revealed earlier this week that the Department of Homeland Security has diverted $10 million from FEMA to pay for ICE detention centers and deportation efforts.