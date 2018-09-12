TREMENDOUSLY BIG

A Look At The Terrifying Size Of Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence is headed straight for the coast of North and South Carolina, and promises to bring severe rains and flooding to the inland areas of the mid-Atlantic coast and the south. This view from the NOAA's satellites shows just how big Florence is:

 

Depending on which way Florence turns when it hits the coast, different states are at risk for severe flooding. As Eric Berger notes at Ars Technica, Florence may end up taking an unexpected turn to the southwest, which could bring a "major, and perhaps historic, flooding event" to states like Georgia.  ​

