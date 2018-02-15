How To Make Pizza, The Highest Form Of Cooking

What is there to say about pizza that hasn't been already written, sung or turned into a memetic cultural fascination to which only coffee rivals? It's a true fact that pizza is delicious that everyone loves pizza. Even the people who hate pizza wished, deep down, that they too loved pizza.

Despite pizza's immense popularity, we would hazard a guess that the Venn diagram of people who love to eat pizza and the people who love to make pizza looks like two pizza pies just ever-so-slightly overlapping each other. Should everyone make pizza? Maybe not! Would the world be a better place if more people started making pizza? Most definitely.

Obviously, you could, right this second, search the internet and be delivered an absolute glut of pizza recipes. With such a vast amount of knowledge out there, you might wonder: Is there a wrong way to make pizza? Not really, but there are certainly better ways to make pizza. So to help turn you into a force for good, we've enlisted the help of Jon Ferrer. By day, Jon works here at Digg as a front-end developer. By night, however, Jon is what your average person would consider a very good pizza maker.





Before we get into the what and the how, let us briefly consider a deep and complex question: Why should you make pizza? A simple answer is that you get to eat pizza. A more nuanced answer is that, potentially, nothing tastes as good as successfully making a pizza feels.

"Homemade pizza, the joy of making it with your own hands from scratch, and then feeding that to someone and seeing the joy on their face," says Jon. "That is like eating pizza time a million. It's awesome."

Get The Stuff To Make Pizza And Then Form A Plan To Make Pizza

We're not going to sugarcoat this — it is pizza after all — but what you are about to embark on is not easy. It's not difficult, but like any hobby or skill worth doing, it takes patience and a little forethought. Before we get into the Pizza Mindset, let's go over the required equipment.

Oven



Digital Scale



Mixing Bowl



13" x 9.5" ¼"-deep Sheet Pan



12" x 14" Pizza Peel



14"x 16" Rectangular Pizza Stone



Wire Rack



In terms of gadgetry, it's maybe the least gear-intensive thing to cook? The only two items (three if you happen to not own a bowl) on this list that are absolute necessities is the scale — measuring baking ingredients by mass is easier and more precise than volume — and the oven, as you'll need something to cook the pizza with. The rest are up to you and the pizza you want to make.

In this guide we're going to present two options: Sheet pan pizza, which is easier to make and feeds more people; and round pizza, which demands more technical skill, feeds fewer mouths but is more recognizable form of pizza. If you want to jump off the deep end and into round pizza, then a stone and a peel are mandatory. Sheet pizza only requires the baking pan, but having a pizza stone is a nice thing to have since it absorbs heat and help make your oven maintain a higher average temperature.

Before we even think about reaching for a bag of flour, let's go over how you should think about making pizza. Now we're not saying you need to think real hard about it, or approach it with some sort of single-minded monastic devotion. You totally can, but at a base level you need to acknowledge that making pizza takes patience and time. Practically speaking, making pizza is a two-day process. On the first day you make the dough, and on the second day you bake, eat, enjoy and rest.

"For pizza to taste really good, the dough is going to need time to rise and ferment," says Jon. “It doesn't take a day's worth of work, but it takes a day for the dough to chill and do its thing."

The major appeal of eating pizza is its instant gratification. It's easy to order, easy to eat and easy to enjoy. So we understand that having to plan a little bit in order to make your own might be a bit of a bummer. But we promise you, if you adopt the Pizza Mindset it's not that bad.

"The making of the dough takes 20-30 minutes actual working time, the rest is spent just hanging out," says Jon. “It just takes a different mindset where you think 'Oh, I think I'm going to have pizza tomorrow,' and not ‘Oh I think I'm gonna have pizza in four hours.'"

Make The Dough, The Most Crucial Part Of All Of This

At a base level, pizza is just bread. A really simple bread. You, most likely, already have everything to make pizza dough. Still, let's go over the ingredients:

Flour (All-purpose or bread flour)



Water



Salt



Yeast (either from Sourdough starter or 1 gram active dry yeast)



Flour, water, salt and yeast. Mix, knead, shape. Four ingredients and three steps is all that takes to make good pizza dough. The only tricky bit is the yeast. Jon bases his dough on the famous Varasanos pizza recipe, which calls for sourdough starter instead of just your standard packet of active dry yeast. Using a sourdough starter will lend the dough a bit more acidity, and make it a little more flavorful compared to using just active dry yeast. If you want to use starter but do not have one at hand, it does add a few more days of lead time to making your first pizza — all it literally takes is adding equal parts flour and water together and waiting a week. If you want to make pizza within the next day or so and don't have a starter, active dry yeast will do in a pinch.

With all of that out of the way, let's finally start making some dough. For measurements, Jon uses a method called baker's percentage, where everything is measured out in relation to the amount of flour used. Here were going to make enough dough for roughly one sheet pie or two round pies.

Here's what we're looking at if you're using a starter:

340 g all-purpose flour (100%)



272 g water (80%)



50 g starter (15%)



7 g salt (2%)

And here's what the measurements are if for the non-starter version:

365 g all-purpose flour (100%)



295 g water (80%)



1 g active dry yeast (0.20%)



7 g salt (2%)





The more numbers-inclined among us that the only difference between the two is that we're taking the flour and water from the starter version and adding it to the total water and flour amounts in the non-starter. We're using baker's percentage here because it'll make it easier for you to make adjustments and also scale things up. Chances are that you do not live where Jon lives, nor do you have the oven he has, so you'll probably need or want to make adjustments as you continue your pizza-making journey.

What sorts of adjustments, you ask? Well, what we're striving for here is a dough that's dry enough for you to work with but wet enough that it won't completely dry out before the outside is nice and crispy. Professional pizza makers figured this out long ago, but for you it's going to take some trial and error.

You see, your local pizza joint has an oven that runs somewhere north of 700 F. Their screaming-hot ovens will crisp up the outside quickly before things on the inside start to dry out. This lets them get away with using a dough that's lower in water content, and thus easier to handle.

Your home oven cannot get that hot. That doesn't mean you can't replicate restaurant-quality pizza, it just means that you'll have to use a wetter dough to compensate for a lower temperature. What temperature is that exactly? The hottest your oven can get. Seriously, you're going to want to crank that bad boy. For most ovens that's somewhere around 500 F to 550 F, maybe even 600 F if you have a commercial range. Jon's oven tops out around 550 F, so he uses 80% water in his dough recipe. Again, the only way to find out how wet your dough needs to be is through trial and error. But since this is your first pizza, and we've yet to even start mixing ingredients, there's no need to worry about this right now.

Let's get to mixing. In a mixing bowl combine the flour with your sourdough starter or yeast, and 220 g of water — we're going to reserve some for a later step. Mix using your hands until the flour and water are fully incorporated into what Jon calls a “shaggy ball." You can use a mixer if you don't feel like getting your hands dirty, but the mixing is easy enough that Jon doesn't feel like it's really necessary. Once everything is mixed, cover it up and let it sit in a slightly warmish area for about an hour. We need to give the flour time to absorb all of that water and the yeast to start eating that flour.

After the hour is up add 7 g of salt, the rest of the reserved water and mix. It's going to sound squishy and feel kinda gross but keep mixing until everything is incorporated. We're doing this now for two reasons. First is that salt inhibits the yeast, so adding the salt later gives the yeast a bit of a head start on producing gas, and thus bubbles. Second, adding the reserved water makes it easier for the flour to absorb the salt, thus leading to a tastier dough. Let this proto-dough another 25-40 minutes to let the magic happen.

Now that everything is together in a nice sloppy blob it's time to start developing that gluten. This will give the dough strength, shape and the ability to hold in the gas from the yeast, which ultimately leads to a nice bubbly, chewy inside.

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/58877d5e88ab492493053b9db1dafc27_cbf56e944189436aa6e7b631f6edf914_1_post.gif" alt="" />

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/519e3983935a410a948425a590332089_cbf56e944189436aa6e7b631f6edf914_1_post.gif" alt="" />

To do this, all we're going to do is stretch and fold the dough. Take one end of the dough, stretch it and then fold it over. Then take the other side of the dough, stretch it and then fold it over. Keep doing this until the dough starts to feel tight and doesn't want to stretch anymore — this should take about 4-8 stretches-and-folds.

Cover it up, let it rest for 15 minutes, and repeat this process another 2-3 times until the dough starts to feel more like, well, dough. It'll start to take a shape easier, it won't really rip when you stretch it, and you can poke it and it'll spring back. We're trying to develop gluten here, so if you don't feel like it's elastic enough, give it another round of stretching-and-folding. Once you feel like the dough is nice and strong, cover it up and give it a final 15 minutes to rest.

With the dough now full of gluten, the final step is to give it shape. Flour a working surface — could be a cutting board, could be a counter — your hands, and start to fold the dough into a ball. Once you've gotten it into a rough ball-shape, take an edge, like a pie card or a knife, and split it into two even pieces. We're making two pizzas, remember? Weigh each ball to make sure they're even, and if they're not cut a chunk off of one and work it into the other until they are. By our math each ball should weigh in around 334 grams.

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/f21d53e46d07462d89f517e4e4d9e153_cbf56e944189436aa6e7b631f6edf914_1_post.gif" alt="" />

We're not quite done yet. Add some more flour to the surface and your hands. Take one of the dough balls and fold it into itself, trying your best to shape it into a perfectly-round dough ball. Once you've got it into a shape your happy with, what you'll want to do is pull the smooth part of the dough down over itself, like you're trying to pull the outer skin of the dough tight, and then folding it into the bottom of the ball to keep the tension. It's one of those things that's easier to understand visually than it is to read — but the motion is not unlike trying to pull a balloon over something. Once you have a nice, uniform skin, use your hands to twist the bottom of the dough to keep that tight skin in place and close off the seam of the dough.

Do the above for the other dough ball, and hey, you did it. Take your beautiful dough balls, put them in a plastic container, and let them chill in the fridge overnight. This is an easy, but very important step, because overnight is when the flavor starts to happen. "If you want flavor in your dough, you've got to give it time to develop," says Jon.

Shape The Dough, The Second-Most Crucial Part Of This

So you made your dough, it's had some time overnight to develop all kinds of flavor, now it's time to make a dang pizza. First, at least an hour before you want to start baking, crank your oven. Let it get real nice and hot while you're futzing with the dough.

We'll get into the techniques of topping later, but for organizational efficiency, it's best to have them ready before you're about to shape the dough. Fresh mozzarella should be diced up or shredded. Tomato sauce made. Meats should be sliced. If water-heavy toppings like mushrooms or vegetables need to be sauteed, saute them. Now's your chance to be like a real chef where everything you need is neatly placed in dishes before you. Baking pans or a peel should be at the ready.

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/e26808f57192453ab7c5a9fe7a946bcb_cbf56e944189436aa6e7b631f6edf914_1_post.gif" alt="" />

Flour your working surface and your hands, grab a dough ball, and gently (gently!) press the pizza into your desired shape. If you're making a pan pizza, make it a rectangle, if you're making a round pie, er, make it a circle. Go slow. It's okay to take your time and be ginger about things. Everyone loves to imagine themselves as a fancy pizzolo tossing dough around and just kinda going crazy with it, but you're not a fancy pizzolo.

"Shaping the pizza can definitely be one of the trickiest parts of making the pizza," says Jon. "We want to be really gentle and try to keep these bubbles that we worked so hard to get into our dough."

What we're trying to avoid here is putting a hole in the dough. A hole will ruin your pizza. All those beautiful toppings you put on your pizza will seep through that hole and turn your pizza into a soggy mess. So try to make your hands as blunt as possible, and coax, heck even gently, persuade the dough into shape. If you do manage to make a hole, it's okay! Just pinch it back together and keep shaping.

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/7dfe05b7f4594a70b7dcc14b772b6164_cbf56e944189436aa6e7b631f6edf914_1_post.gif" alt="" />

Once the pizza is close to the shape and size of your pan or peel, it's time to transfer it over. There are multiple ways to do this, but Jon's method is pretty beginner friendly. Place one forearm next to one end of the dough, then with your other hand grab the opposite edge of the dough and then, like you're turning the page in a book, drape it over your forearm. Cradle it like it's your baby, because it is. Gently lie it down onto a floured peel or into an oiled pan, then do some reshaping to get it back into a shape your happy with. Now that it's on something that we can use to get it into the oven, we can start stretching it out.

Let's focus on the pan pizza first. If you're making pizza for the first time, Jon suggests you stick with the pan. "It's a more approachable pie to begin with," he says. "You can push it out and be a little more rough with a sheet pan pie. And the fact that you have it in a pan makes it easier to deal with in general." For the pan pizza, we're going to use a little more dough around 450 g instead of the 330 g for the round pie. If you made two equal-sized dough balls like we told you to, you can just add some into the other fold it up, and reshape it really quick into a uniform ball.

We want to stretch that dough out to fill the pan, so it sits in edges and browns up real nice. Which is harder that it sounds, because we have the gluten and olive oil working against us — the gluten is going to cause the dough to shrink and the lubricating olive oil is accelerate that process. So, we're going to have to stretch it twice. Pull on the edges of the dough until they're just past the edge the pan, allowing it to shrink and neatly fall into the sides. Let the dough rest for a few minutes, and then just as your about to top it and put it into the oven, give it one more stretch.

"If you don't stretch out the dough you'll pretty much get an ugly pie," says Jon. "It'll be smaller, it won't fill the pan and you won't get the crisp edges where the dough the cooks against the side of the pan."

Now onto the round pie, the trickier of the two. You want it to be thin, but not too thin that you can easily rip a hole in it. You want to make sure the peel is floured enough that the dough doesn't stick when you try to slid it into the oven, but not too floured that some of it starts to burn while baking. You want to do all of this while also creating a perfectly round pie that cooks evenly and looks nice.

"Instead of getting a pan into the oven, you're trying to get this pizza into the oven — sliding it in without the toppings coming off and making a huge mess," says Jon. "It requires a little more practice, but definitely doable for someone at home."

So you're round-ish pie is on the peel. To start stretching it out, gently press the dough from the inside out, trying to maintain an even thickness throughout. Once you've gotten into a place you're happy with, take your hands and gently work your way around the pie, tugging on the edges. "I kind of think of it as like a steering wheel and I'm kinda turning it," says Jon. For the first few round pies, you'll want to err on the side of being too think over being too thin. "It feels thin in your hands, but it also feels like it's not gonna rip," advises Jon

Once your round pie is shaped, give the peel a quick shake to spot any points where it might be sticking. If it's not, great! You did it! If not, gently lift up the dough, and sprinkle some flour underneath or near where the pie is sticking. If you can't seem to get the flour to go where you want, you can blow it into position.

Top The Pizza, Bake It And Eat It, Maybe The Easiest Part About All Of This

You've done all you can with the dough, now it's time to do what makes pizza, well, pizza.

Topping the round pie is pretty straightforward, but the square pie requires an extra step: you have to bake it first. Crazy, right? Jon has found that the thickness of the square pie, combined with the wetness of the toppings is just too much for a humble kitchen oven to bake all at once. His solution is to parbake the crust first. Immediately after your final stretch, bake the pizza for around 6-7 minutes, then take it out and let it cool. Now you're ready to top.

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/7ebadbd1963042f19bb03043ff574c94_cbf56e944189436aa6e7b631f6edf914_1_post.gif" alt="" />

The thing to know about toppings is that you'll want to use less than you think, and get it into the oven almost immediately after topping. Liquids are the enemy of crisply bubbly crust, so the more toppings you use, and the more time you wait to get that pizza in the oven is going to result in something that's either soggy, flat or both.

"Once the toppings are on your pizza the dough starts getting wet. That's when the sogginess starts to happen," says Jon. "Overtopping tends to lead to your dough not rising enough, or it being too wet and holes developing in it."

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/d332fbe1d1dc46b68900cef08e502ff7_cbf56e944189436aa6e7b631f6edf914_1_post.gif" alt="" />

As such, we're going to keep things simple. Starting with the sauce, you can use whatever you like — Jon likes to just take whole canned tomatoes and blend ‘em up — just be judicious with it. Take a spoon or a small ladle, and add a bit to the center of the pie. Use less than you think you need. Take the ladle and work the sauce until you have an even distribution throughout the pie, maybe even letting the sauce accumulate a little more towards the edges, since juices tend to accumulate towards the middle as the pie bakes. Again, be gentle. We're still trying to avoid tearing a hole in the dough.

Next add the cheese and any other toppings of your choosing — Jon likes to use a combination of fresh and packaged mozzarella with some cured italian meat like prosciutto or speck — again, adding less than you think you should since it'll melt and expand.

"When I first started making pizza, I definitely went a little heavy-handed with the toppings. You get really excited," says Jon. "It's one of those things where less is more, and as it cooks there ends up being more flavor than you think there is."

We mentioned this earlier, but we'll reiterate: toppings that contain a lot of water, like mushrooms, peppers or onions are best sauteed beforehand to take that water out. It not only intensifies the flavor of the topping, but it maintains that airy, chewy crust.

Once topped, get that thing into the oven immediately. The square pie is easy, just place the sheet into the oven, and let it bake for another 6-7 minutes.

The round pie is very much not easy. The motion you're going for here is to gently, but quickly, slide the pizza onto the baking stone. Before you attempt this, check your pie for holes or any sticking points. If there's a hole, well, that round pie is doomed. “If you see a hole now, the best thing you can do is fold that pizza over, and turn it into a calzone," admits Jon. “And I've made a lot of impromptu calzones in my pizza making career." If it's sticking, you can attempt the flour trick, just be careful not to spill any toppings. It's really important that the pizza doesn't stick when you try to slide it into the oven, otherwise you're asking for trouble.

"I tried to make this clam pie once, made way too many clams, and put too much clam juice on it." says Jon. “When I tried to slide it into the oven it stuck to the peel and all this clam juice just went all over the oven, immediately started blowing smoke in my face. It was a complete disaster."

Hopefully you've gotten your beautiful round pie into the oven flawlessly. Great! Now let it bake somewhere between 6 and a half minutes to 7 minutes.

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/bf0b6670b6324d7182e4f2f90e54eb74_cbf56e944189436aa6e7b631f6edf914_1_post.gif" alt="" />

"You want something that's crispy, but you also want something that has some bubbles in it so that it's nice and chewy," says Jon. “So it's not like you're eating a cracker."

After the pizza is done baking, take it out of the oven, and give it a minute or two to rest. Relax. Admire your work. If you'd like to put some finishing touches on it — Jon likes grating some parmesan cheese, drizzling a little extra-virgin olive oil and adding a little fresh basil — now is the time to do that.

Cut that thing up, and serve.

Take The Time To Reflect

Chances are, it didn't come out exactly as you expected. This is fine. In fact, it's great. It's always good to notice that there is room for improvement. This is where the adjustments and trial and error we were talking about earlier come in.

Was the pizza too doughy? Maybe bake it a little longer. Was it too crispy? Maybe dial back the baking time. Find it too dry overall? Maybe add a little more water to your next batch of dough. Was it too sticky to handle? Try a drier dough. You see, there are plenty of levers you can pull on to match your pizza your the temperature of your oven or your skill as a pizza shaper. It's all part of the pizza journey.

Pizza might be considered a fun, frivolous party food, but to make good pizza requires you to be organized, dedicated and open to adversity.

"It's really easy to make mistakes if you think you're really good at it, and aren't humble about the procedure and paying attention," says Jon. "Pizza is one of those things that even though I've been cooking them for so long, they're still not quite where I want them to be."

There will probably times when you goof it up, or it doesn't come out quite right, but for Jon, it's when you manage to nail it, and make something that you're proud of and makes people happy that will keep you coming back. Heck, even after 12 years of making pizza Jon still manages to surprise himself. “There will be times where I haven't made pizza in awhile and then I'll make some and I'll say to myself. 'Wow I can't believe that worked.'"

And honestly, even if things don't work out as planned, at the end of all of this, you still get to eat pizza. Which is still pretty great. "After 12 years, I've eaten a lot of my mistakes," says Jon. "And most of them tasted pretty good."​